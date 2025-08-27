2025/26 Champions League: Who qualified for the league phase?

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League will be the second to be played under the new 36-team league phase format.

2025/26 access list

2024/25 UEFA Champions League winners (1): Paris Saint-Germain*

2024/25 UEFA Europa League winners (1): Tottenham

England (4): Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea

Italy (4): Napoli, Inter, Atalanta, Juventus

Spain (4): Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club

Germany (4): Bayern München, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Dortmund

France (3): Paris Saint-Germain*, Marseille, Monaco

Netherlands (2): PSV, Ajax

Portugal (1): Sporting CP

Belgium (1): Union Saint-Gilloise

Türkiye (1): Galatasaray

Czechia (1): Slavia Praha

﻿Champions League winner rebalancing (1): Olympiacos*

European Performance Spots (2): Newcastle United, Villarreal

Qualifying rounds – champions path (5): Bodø/Glimt, Copenhagen, Kairat Almaty, Pafos, Qarabağ

Qualifying rounds – league path (2): Benfica, Club Brugge

*Olympiacos earned a league phase spot as UEFA Champions League winners Paris had already qualified via their domestic league position.

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. Therefore, the above is still pending final admittance of clubs to the relevant competitions. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

How did teams book their places in the 36-team league phase?

Twenty-five teams qualified automatically by virtue of their domestic league placings, with the winners of the Champions League and Europa League also both guaranteed a spot.

Rebalancing is required if either of these title winners also qualify automatically via their domestic league finishes (see below), which was the case this season with the Champions League but not the Europa League.

Two further places were filled by the European Performance Spots (see below), while seven other teams sealed their places via qualifying.

