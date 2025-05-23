LINKIN PARK on how the sounds of football inspired new track for UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®

American rockers LINKIN PARK are gearing up for an "extra special" performance at the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®.

They are one of the most successful bands of the 21st century with over 100 million records sold worldwide, but as co-founder and vocalist Mike Shinoda explains, their set at Munich Football Arena ahead of the final between Paris and Inter on 31 May will be a new experience for them.

"This is really the first time we’ve done a performance like this, so for us it’s kind of like starting from scratch," he says. "We're excited to do it, we're excited to see the fans and excited for the event."

LINKIN PARK are popular around the world, and bassist Dave Farrell adds: "It couldn't be better for us, too, that it's in Germany. Our German fans are incredible, so I'm excited to not only play at the Champions League final, but to do it in Germany will be extra special for us."

The band have produced a remix of their mega-hit Numb for the occasion, and discussing the creative process behind it Shinoda says: "We wanted to put our spin on it and do something based around the sounds of football.

"It's built on the sounds of the foot hitting the ball, the ball hitting the net, the fans stomping in the seats. These are the things that, when I've been to a match, strike you as the powerful musical elements of being there."

Farrell is the self-proclaimed biggest football fan in the group, and has been inspired by his three daughters: "I have had the chance to coach all of them, and I don’t know if that's been to their detriment or advantage! But the process of that really reinvigorated my love for the game, and seeing them enjoy it was really special."

The anticipation is growing ahead of the showpiece in Munich, and lead vocalist Emily Armstrong concludes: "To feel that energy is going to be something else."

Broadcast in over 200 countries and territories, fans will be able to tune in to watch the performance via their local broadcaster and UEFA.com as well as on the official UEFA YouTube channel.