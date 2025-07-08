Champions League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, how it works
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Article summary
UEFA Champions League qualifying for the 2025/26 season starts on 8 July and concludes on 27 August – keep track of the games and format here.
Article top media content
Article body
Twenty-nine teams qualify directly for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, with the final seven spots coming through qualifying.
There is a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. From the second qualifying round onwards, each phase is split into two paths – the champions path and the league path. The champions path contains teams that qualified as the winners of their domestic league, and the league path contains teams that qualified through domestic leagues offering more than one place in the competition.
The round at which teams enter is based on their association club coefficient rankings.
We explain how qualifying works and keep track of all the draws, fixtures and results.
When are the qualifying rounds and play-offs?
First qualifying round: 8/9 & 15/16 July 2025 (Draw: 17 June)
Second qualifying round: 22/23 & 29/30 July 2025 (Draw: 18 June)
Third qualifying round: 5/6 & 12 August 2025 (Draw: 21 July)
Play-offs: 19/20 & 26/27 August 2025 (Draw: 4 August)
First qualifying round
Teams involved
Champions path: 28 (enter in this round)
First legs: 8/9 July 2025
FK Žalgiris vs Hamrun Spartans FC
KuPS Kuopio vs FC Milsami Orhei
The New Saints FC vs KF Shkëndija
FC Iberia 1999 Tbilisi vs Malmö FF
FC Levadia Tallinn vs FC RFS
FC Drita vs FC Differdange 03
Víkingur vs Lincoln Red Imps FC
KF Egnatia vs Breidablik
Shelbourne FC vs Linfield FC
Fotbal Club FCSB vs Inter Club d'Escaldes
Virtus AC 1964 vs HŠK Zrinjski Mostar
NK Olimpija Ljubljana vs FC Kairat Almaty
FC Noah vs FK Budućnost Podgorica
PFC Ludogorets 1945 vs FC Dinamo-Minsk
Second legs: 15/16 July 2025
Hamrun Spartans FC vs FK Žalgiris
FC Milsami Orhei vs KuPS Kuopio
KF Shkëndija vs The New Saints FC
Malmö FF vs FC Iberia 1999 Tbilisi
FC RFS vs FC Levadia Tallinn
FC Differdange 03 vs FC Drita
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs Víkingur
Breidablik vs KF Egnatia
Linfield FC vs Shelbourne FC
Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Fotbal Club FCSB
HŠK Zrinjski Mostar vs Virtus AC 1964
FC Kairat Almaty vs NK Olimpija Ljubljana
FK Budućnost Podgorica vs FC Noah
FC Dinamo-Minsk vs PFC Ludogorets 1945
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round (champions path).
• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round (champions path), unless drawn to receive a bye to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round (champions path).
Second qualifying round
Teams involved
Champions path: 24 (Ten enter in this round, along with the 14 winners of the first qualifying round)
League path: 6 (enter in this round)
Dates
First legs: 22/23 July 2025
Second legs: 29/30 July 2025
Champions path
FCI Levadia Tallinn (EST) / FC RFS (LVA) vs FC Iberia 1999 Tbilisi (GEO) / Malmö FF (SWE)
FK Žalgiris (LTU) / Hamrun Spartans FC (MLT) vs FC Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Pafos FC (CYP) vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (ISR)
Víkingur (FRO) / Lincoln Red Imps FC (GIB) vs FK Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
FC Noah (ARM) / FK Budućnost Podgorica (MNE) vs Ferencvárosi TC (HUN)
KKS Lech Poznań (POL) vs KF Egnatia (ALB) / Breidablik (ISL)
FC Copenhagen (DEN) vs FC Drita (KOS) / FC Differdange 03 (LUX)
HNK Rijeka (CRO) vs PFC Ludogorets 1945 (BUL) / FC Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)
The New Saints FC (WAL) / KF Shkëndija (MKD) vs Fotbal Club FCSB (ROU) / Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND)
ŠK Slovan Bratislava (SVK) vs FC Virtus AC 1964 (SMR) / HŠK Zrinjski Mostar (BIH)
Shelbourne FC (IRL) / Linfield FC (NIR) vs Qarabağ FK (AZE)
KuPS Kuopio (FIN) / FC Milsami Orhei (MDA) vs NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) / FC Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
League path
SK Brann (NOR) vs FC Salzburg (AUT)
FC Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) vs Servette FC (SUI)
Rangers FC (SCO) vs Panathinaikos FC (GRE)
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round of their respective path.
• Defeated sides of each tie switch to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round of their respective path.
Third qualifying round
Teams involved
Champions Path: 12
League Path: 8 (five enter in this round, along with the three winners of the second qualifying round)
Dates
Draw: 21 July 2025
First legs: 5/6 August 2025
Second legs: 12 August 2025
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round of their respective path.
• Defeated sides in the champions path switch to the UEFA Europa League play-off round.
• Defeated sides in the league path switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.
Play-off round
Teams involved
Champions path: 10 (four enter in this round, along with the six winners of the third qualifying round)
League path: 4
Dates
Draw: 4 August 2025
First legs: 19/20 August 2025
Second legs: 26/27 August 2025
How does it work?
• The winners of each tie advance to the league phase.
• All defeated sides switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.
League phase draw
The league phase draw for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco, on Thursday 28 August.
The draw will feature 36 teams – the 29 automatic qualifiers and seven play-off round winners.