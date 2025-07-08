Champions League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, how it works

Twenty-nine teams qualify directly for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, with the final seven spots coming through qualifying.

There is a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. From the second qualifying round onwards, each phase is split into two paths – the champions path and the league path. The champions path contains teams that qualified as the winners of their domestic league, and the league path contains teams that qualified through domestic leagues offering more than one place in the competition.

The round at which teams enter is based on their association club coefficient rankings.

We explain how qualifying works and keep track of all the draws, fixtures and results.

When are the qualifying rounds and play-offs? First qualifying round: 8/9 & 15/16 July 2025 (Draw: 17 June)

Second qualifying round: 22/23 & 29/30 July 2025 (Draw: 18 June)

Third qualifying round: 5/6 & 12 August 2025 (Draw: 21 July)

Play-offs: 19/20 & 26/27 August 2025 (Draw: 4 August)

First qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions path: 28 (enter in this round)

First legs: 8/9 July 2025

FK Žalgiris vs Hamrun Spartans FC

KuPS Kuopio vs FC Milsami Orhei

The New Saints FC vs KF Shkëndija

FC Iberia 1999 Tbilisi vs Malmö FF

FC Levadia Tallinn vs FC RFS

FC Drita vs FC Differdange 03

Víkingur vs Lincoln Red Imps FC

KF Egnatia vs Breidablik

Shelbourne FC vs Linfield FC

Fotbal Club FCSB vs Inter Club d'Escaldes

Virtus AC 1964 vs HŠK Zrinjski Mostar

NK Olimpija Ljubljana vs FC Kairat Almaty

FC Noah vs FK Budućnost Podgorica

PFC Ludogorets 1945 vs FC Dinamo-Minsk

Second legs: 15/16 July 2025

Hamrun Spartans FC vs FK Žalgiris

FC Milsami Orhei vs KuPS Kuopio

KF Shkëndija vs The New Saints FC

Malmö FF vs FC Iberia 1999 Tbilisi

FC RFS vs FC Levadia Tallinn

FC Differdange 03 vs FC Drita

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs Víkingur

Breidablik vs KF Egnatia

Linfield FC vs Shelbourne FC

Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Fotbal Club FCSB

HŠK Zrinjski Mostar vs Virtus AC 1964

FC Kairat Almaty vs NK Olimpija Ljubljana

FK Budućnost Podgorica vs FC Noah

FC Dinamo-Minsk vs PFC Ludogorets 1945

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round (champions path).

• Defeated sides switch to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round (champions path), unless drawn to receive a bye to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round (champions path).

Second qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions path: 24 (Ten enter in this round, along with the 14 winners of the first qualifying round)

League path: 6 (enter in this round)

Dates

First legs: 22/23 July 2025

Second legs: 29/30 July 2025

Champions path

FCI Levadia Tallinn (EST) / FC RFS (LVA) vs FC Iberia 1999 Tbilisi (GEO) / Malmö FF (SWE)

FK Žalgiris (LTU) / Hamrun Spartans FC (MLT) vs FC Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Pafos FC (CYP) vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (ISR)

Víkingur (FRO) / Lincoln Red Imps FC (GIB) vs FK Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

FC Noah (ARM) / FK Budućnost Podgorica (MNE) vs Ferencvárosi TC (HUN)

KKS Lech Poznań (POL) vs KF Egnatia (ALB) / Breidablik (ISL)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) vs FC Drita (KOS) / FC Differdange 03 (LUX)

HNK Rijeka (CRO) vs PFC Ludogorets 1945 (BUL) / FC Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

The New Saints FC (WAL) / KF Shkëndija (MKD) vs Fotbal Club FCSB (ROU) / Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND)

ŠK Slovan Bratislava (SVK) vs FC Virtus AC 1964 (SMR) / HŠK Zrinjski Mostar (BIH)

Shelbourne FC (IRL) / Linfield FC (NIR) vs Qarabağ FK (AZE)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN) / FC Milsami Orhei (MDA) vs NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) / FC Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

League path

SK Brann (NOR) vs FC Salzburg (AUT)

FC Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) vs Servette FC (SUI)

Rangers FC (SCO) vs Panathinaikos FC (GRE)

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round of their respective path.

• Defeated sides of each tie switch to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round of their respective path.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions Path: 12

League Path: 8 (five enter in this round, along with the three winners of the second qualifying round)

Dates

Draw: 21 July 2025

First legs: 5/6 August 2025

Second legs: 12 August 2025

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round of their respective path.

• Defeated sides in the champions path switch to the UEFA Europa League play-off round.

• Defeated sides in the league path switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.

Play-off round

Teams involved

Champions path: 10 (four enter in this round, along with the six winners of the third qualifying round)

League path: 4

Dates

Draw: 4 August 2025

First legs: 19/20 August 2025

Second legs: 26/27 August 2025

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the league phase.

• All defeated sides switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.