Champions League highlights and round-up: Bayern München, Barcelona and Atalanta come from behind to win

Five teams recovered from conceding first to go on and win on a pulsating night of Matchday 6 UEFA Champions League action, with Bayern München, Barcelona and Atalanta among those victorious.

We round up all the action.

Bayern München 3-1 Sporting CP

Champions League highlights: Bayern München 3-1 Sporting CP

Goals by Serge Gnabry, Lennart Karl and Jonathan Tah sealed Bayern's fifth win of the campaign and confirmed their qualification to the knockout phase as they came from behind in Munich.

Harry Kane shot against a post during a dominant first half for the hosts, but Joshua Kimmich's own goal gave visitors Sporting a 54th-minute lead.

Gnabry volleyed in from close range 11 minutes later before Karl's clinical 69th-minute strike made the 17-year-old the youngest player to score in three successive Champions League matches. Tah then poked in with 13 minutes remaining to seal the three points.

Player of the Match: Lennart Karl (Bayern)

Barcelona 2-1 Frankfurt

Champions League highlights: Barcelona 2-1 Frankfurt

Two Jules Koundé headers earned Barcelona a comeback victory at the Camp Nou.

Ansgar Knauff's clinical finish put Frankfurt ahead in the 21st minute, charging on to Nathaniel Brown's deft pass to score with the visitors' only attempt on target before the break.

Half-time substitute Marcus Rashford's excellent cross supplied Koundé's equaliser five minutes after the restart, and the full-back's winner came three minutes later from Lamine Yamal's delivery as the five-time champions reached ten points, leaving the Eagles on four.

Player of the Match: Jules Koundé (Barcelona)

Inter 0-1 Liverpool

Champions League highlights: Inter 0-1 Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai's late penalty decided a tight encounter at Stadio San Siro, the Hungarian international powering past Yann Sommer on 88 minutes after Alessandro Bastoni fouled Liverpool substitute Florian Wirtz.

Chances were at a premium throughout, 17 minutes passing without a shot in the first half. Ibrahima Konaté headed in for Liverpool on 33 minutes but, having struck the arm of Hugo Ekitiké on its way to the French defender, the effort was disallowed.

Lautaro Martínez then forced a superb Alisson Becker save after connecting with Alessandro Bastoni's cross on the brink of half-time, but opportunities dried up once more after the break – the only chance of note falling to Conor Bradley before Szoboszlai's decisive strike.

Player of the Match: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Atalanta 2-1 Chelsea

Champions League highlights: Atalanta 2-1 Chelsea

Charles De Ketelaere starred for Atalanta as they came from behind to hand Chelsea another defeat on the road.

The Blues took the lead when captain Reece James picked out João Pedro to slide in. But after the break De Ketelaere stood up a perfect cross which was headed home by Gianluca Scamacca, and then the winger ran at Marc Cucurella before smashing in the winner at the near post to send Atalanta into third.

Player of the Match: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

PSV Eindhoven 2-3 Atlético de Madrid

Champions League highlights: PSV 2-3 Atleti

Atleti held on for their first away points of the 2025/26 league phase with an entertaining triumph at PSV.

Guus Til gave the hosts the perfect start when he tapped in from Couhaib Driouech's pass, but Atleti levelled when Alexander Sørloth set up Julián Alvarez for a similar finish.

Dávid Hancko converted a rebound and Sørloth headed in before Ricardo Pepi gave PSV hope late on, but the visitors held firm for an impressive win.

Player of the Match: Alexander Sørloth (Atleti)

Union Saint-Gilloise 2-3 Marseille

Champions League highlights: Union SG 2-3 Marseille

Marseille edged Union SG in a thrilling, topsy-turvy game in Anderlecht. The Belgian side took the lead through Anan Khalaili's strike but Marseille went into the break ahead courtesy of powerful goals from Igor Paixão and Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood added his second just before the hour and Marseille looked like they were cruising. However, Khalaili completed a double of his own to set up a thrilling finish and Union SG pushed hard for an equaliser but Marseille stood firm for a big win.

Player of the Match: Mason Greenwood (Marseille)

Tottenham 3-0 Slavia Praha

Champions League highlights: Tottenham 3-0 Slavia Praha

Spurs scored two second-half penalties as they eased past Slavia Praha to get back to winning ways in the Champions League.

Slavia goalkeeper Jindřich Staněk made a number of fine saves throughout the night, including an outstanding stop to deny Richarlison after 40 seconds, but he could only do so much in the face of a dominant Tottenham display.

The hosts took the lead thanks to David Zima's first-half own goal before clinical spot kicks from Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons after the break sealed the three points.

Player of the Match: Xavi Simons (Tottenham)

Monaco 1-0 Galatasaray

Champions League highlights: Monaco 1-0 Galatasaray

Florian Balogun's second-half strike settled a tight contest as Monaco drew level with Galatasaray on nine points.

Barış Alper Yılmaz had the best chance before the break but struck the outside of the post and then home captain Denis Zakaria saw his penalty saved by Uğurcan Çakır – who later went off injured – after Davinson Sánchez’s foul on Takumi Minamino.

Cue Balogun, who forced in from close range midway through the second period to swing it the hosts' way.

Player of the Match: Takumi Minamino (Monaco)

Kairat Almaty 0-1 Olympiacos

Highlights: Kairat Almaty 0-1 Olympiacos

A stellar goalkeeping performance from Kairat Almaty's Temirlan Anarbekov went unrewarded as Olympiacos earned their first win of the league phase in Astana.

The dominant team throughout, Olympiacos could not find a way past the Kazakhstan international until the 73rd minute, when Gelson Martins squeezed an effort in at the near post after shooting from a tight angle.

Anarbekov had impressively denied Ayoub El Kaabi twice in the first half and continued to impress after the goal, producing two stunning saves in quick succession to tip Mehdi Taremi's curler onto the post and push away another header from El Kaabi, who also struck the woodwork twice in the closing stages.

Player of the Match: Temirlan Anarbekov (Kairat Almaty)

