Champions League round of 16 and knockout phase play-offs: Who has qualified?

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Twenty-four teams will secure qualification for the knockout phase of the 2025/26 Champions League – we keep track of them all here.

Arsenal celebrate during their Matchday 5 victory over Bayern
Arsenal celebrate during their Matchday 5 victory over Bayern PA Images via Getty Images

Arsenal became the first team to secure their place in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs following their 3-1 win over Bayern on Matchday 5.

The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16.

2025/26 UEFA Champions League

Confirmed in round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs
Arsenal

Champions League knockout phase

Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026
Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026
Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026
Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026
Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)

Standings are provisional until all league phase matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA. Confirmations of qualification / elimination are based on the provisional standings and are therefore for guidance purposes only until all league phase matches are completed and final standings have been validated by UEFA.

