Champions League round of 16 and knockout phase play-offs: Who has qualified?

Arsenal became the first team to secure their place in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs following their 3-1 win over Bayern on Matchday 5.

The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16.

2025/26 UEFA Champions League Confirmed in round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs

Arsenal

Champions League knockout phase Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026

Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026

Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026

Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)

Standings are provisional until all league phase matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA. Confirmations of qualification / elimination are based on the provisional standings and are therefore for guidance purposes only until all league phase matches are completed and final standings have been validated by UEFA.