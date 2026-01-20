Champions League highlights and round-up: Gabriel Jesus double helps Arsenal remain perfect, Real Madrid win big

A Gabriel Jesus double helped Arsenal extend their perfect record and Kylian Mbappé kept up his fine scoring form in a statement Real Madrid win as UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 got under way.

We round up the Tuesday action, which also included stirring victories for Sporting CP and Bodø/Glimt.

League phase table

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Man City

Bodø/Glimt claimed their first victory of the league phase with an eye-catching display against the 2023 winners.

Man City's Rayan Cherki forced an early save before Kasper Høgh smartly converted a pair of Ole Didrik Blomberg deliveries in the space of three minutes midway through the opening period.

The hosts extended their advantage soon after half-time thanks to Jens Petter Hauge's exquisite strike into the top corner. Cherki's low finish then cut the deficit on the hour but City, who had captain Rodri sent off shortly afterwards, were unable to mount a comeback, Hauge almost restoring the three-goal lead only to hit the bar.

Player of the Match: Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt)

Highlights: Kairat Almaty 1-4 Club Brugge

Club Brugge cruised to their first win since Matchday 1 with victory in Astana. Mamadou Diakhon shot against a post for the visitors before Aleksandar Stanković put them ahead with an emphatic 32nd-minute strike.

Hans Vanaken prodded in to double the advantage six minutes later, Diakhon then setting up Romeo Vermant's 74th-minute tap-in and Brandon Mechele heading in Vanaken's delivery six minutes from time.

Adilet Sadybekov replied from distance during added time, opening Kairat's home account in the league phase.

Player of the Match: Mamadou Diakhon (Club Brugge)

Champions League highlights: Copenhagen 1-1 Napoli

Substitute Jordan Larsson tapped in from close range to rescue a point for ten-man Copenhagen.

Napoli made their first-half pressure count just before half-time when Scott McTominay nodded in from Eljif Elmas' corner shortly after home captain Thomas Delaney's dismissal.

The hosts grew in stature and got the opportunity to level via the penalty spot midway through the second half, Larsson following in on the rebound after Vanja Milinković-Savić saved the initial kick.

The Partenopei went closest to claiming maximum points late on via Mathías Olivera's header and Lorenzo Lucca's shot that spun narrowly over the crossbar.

Player of the Match: Gabriel Pereira (Copenhagen)

Champions League highlights: Inter 1-3 Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus's first Champions League goals since November 2023 helped Arsenal win in Milan to make it eight victories from eight.

The Brazilian struck twice from inside the box during the first half, Petar Sučić firing in a fierce equaliser and David Raya making a double save from Inter's Federico Dimarco before the break.

Gunners substitute Viktor Gyökeres curled in with six minutes remaining of an end-to-end second period, ensuring his side stayed perfect as their opponents suffered a third straight defeat of the league phase.

Player of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Meet the teams

Champions League highlights: Olympiacos 2-0 Leverkusen

Olympiacos picked up their first win in 14 games against German opposition as they defeated Leverkusen 2-0 in Piraeus.

The hosts opened the scoring inside two minutes through Costinha and Mehdi Taremi finished off a quick counterattack to double their advantage just before half-time.

Leverkusen did create several opportunities throughout the game, but Kostas Tzolakis was consistently equal to their efforts.

Player of the Match: Kostas Tzolakis (Olympiacos)

Champions League highlights: Real Madrid 6-1 Monaco

Real Madrid produced a scintillating attacking display to bounce back from December's loss at home to Manchester City. Kylian Mbappé scored twice in the first half against his former club to put the 15-time European champions in control.

The hosts stretched their advantage further after the restart through Franco Mastantuono, a Thilo Kehrer own goal and a Vinícius Júnior strike into the top corner. Monaco got a consolation thanks to Jordan Teze but Jude Bellingham then rounded off an emphatic Madrid victory.

Player of the Match: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Champions League highlights: Sporting CP 2-1 Paris

Luis Suárez’s double inspired Sporting to a statement victory over the Champions League holders.

Paris were on top for most of the game and had two strikes ruled out before falling behind when Suárez finished coolly in the 74th minute. Substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia levelled with a wonderful curling effort five minutes later but there was time for Suárez to head in a rebound and send Sporting up to sixth.

Player of the Match: Luis Suárez (Sporting CP)

Champions League highlights: Tottenham 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham boosted their chances of claiming a top-eight place with a convincing win over Dortmund.

The home side started strongly and went ahead when Cristian Romero turned in Wilson Odobert's low cross. Daniel Svensson was then sent off and Spurs added a second soon after as Dominic Solanke marked his return from injury with a goal.

The home side protected that 2-0 lead in the second half confidently and could have added to it, some promising chances falling for Xavi Simons.

Player of the Match: Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

Champions League highlights: Villarreal 1-2 Ajax

Ajax clinched a dramatic victory against winless Villarreal thanks to Oliver Edvardsen's late strike.

After a goalless first half, the home side broke the deadlock when Tani Oluwaseyi powered past Vitězslav Jaroš but Ajax responded through Oscar Gloukh's free-kick 12 minutes later.

With the scores tied in the final minutes, Ajax substitute Edvardsen latched onto a low cross and swept the ball into the bottom corner.

Player of the Match: Oscar Gloukh (Ajax)