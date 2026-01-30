Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Champions League round of 16 and knockout phase play-offs: Who qualified?

Friday, January 30, 2026

Twenty-four teams have secured qualification for the knockout phase of the 2025/26 Champions League.

The 24 teams in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs are now known.

The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16.

Who reached the knockout phase?

Confirmed in the round of 16
Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Sporting CP, Tottenham

Confirmed in the knockout phase play-offs
Atalanta, Atlético de Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Bodø/Glimt, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Inter, Juventus, Leverkusen, Monaco, Newcastle, Olympiacos, Paris, Qarabağ, Real Madrid

Eliminated
Ajax, Athletic Club, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Kairat Almaty, Marseille, Napoli, Pafos, PSV, Slavia Praha, Union SG, Villarreal

Champions League knockout phase

Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026
Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026
Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026
Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026
Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)

