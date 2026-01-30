Champions League round of 16 and knockout phase play-offs: Who qualified?

The 24 teams in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs are now known.

The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16.

Who reached the knockout phase? Confirmed in the round of 16

Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Sporting CP, Tottenham Confirmed in the knockout phase play-offs

Atalanta, Atlético de Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Bodø/Glimt, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Inter, Juventus, Leverkusen, Monaco, Newcastle, Olympiacos, Paris, Qarabağ, Real Madrid Eliminated

Ajax, Athletic Club, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Kairat Almaty, Marseille, Napoli, Pafos, PSV, Slavia Praha, Union SG, Villarreal

SEE THE FINAL LEAGUE PHASE TABLE HERE.