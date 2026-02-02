League phase delivers again: More goals, more competitiveness, more drama 

Building on last season’s successful debut, this year's league phase delivered even greater unpredictability, tighter competition across the board, and a constant flow of high-stakes drama right down to the final whistle on Matchday 8.

From record goal totals to increasing competitive balance, we take a closer look at why the new format continues to captivate fans across the globe.

Goals, goals, goals

Attacking football remains de rigueur among Europe’s elite, with an astonishing 487 goals scored across the full 144 matches, eclipsing last season’s tally of 470 at the same stage and marking a new league phase record. That rise is reflected in the average of 3.38 goals per game, up from 3.26 last season, and almost every goal had a bearing on the rankings.

The league phase also delivered smaller winning margins, with the average victory decided by 1.78 goals, down from 1.92 last season. Matches were closer, more competitive, and more dramatic throughout.

Last season, no team managed a perfect 24 points by Matchday 8, while two sides failed to pick up a single point. This time, Arsenal emerged as the only team with a flawless 24-point haul, while every team in the competition registered points.

Meanwhile the fortunes of Pot 3 and 4 teams highlighted how the new structure encourages competitive resilience across the board, leading to an even smaller gap between teams from Pot 1 and Pot 4.

Pot 3 and Pot 4 teams improved compared with last season, averaging 1.21 and 1.10 points per game respectively versus 1.19 and 0.99

compared with last season, averaging 1.21 and 1.10 points per game respectively versus 1.19 and 0.99 Pot 2 sides struggled relative to last year (1.38 points per game vs 1.75), showing how the league phase leaves no room for assumptions

relative to last year (1.38 points per game vs 1.75), showing how the league phase leaves no room for assumptions Pot 1 teams performed strongly, climbing to 1.97 points per game from 1.82 last season

The diversity of teams reaching the top 24 was also reflected in the wider variety of countries represented – teams from 11 different nations progressed this year compared to nine last year – and the fact that teams from all four seeding pots from August’s league phase draw progressed to the knockout stage.

There were fewer eliminated teams after Matchday 7, helping maintain meaningful stakes across the final sets of fixtures. Bodø/Glimt’s journey into the knockout phase was the perfect illustration – the Norwegian side were down in 32nd place with just two points after Matchday 5, but famously beat heavyweights Manchester City and Atlético Madrid in their final two matches to reach the last 24.

Ranking volatility remains another hallmark of the league phase, with no fewer than 309 changes to the table over the course of Matchday 8, with fans of Benfica and Marseille subjected to a rollercoaster ride as the two teams traded places 17 times over the course of the 90-plus minutes before Benfica finally pipped their French rivals to the final knockout play-off spot thanks to goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin’s last-gasp headed goal against Real Madrid.

Champions League Matchday 1-8: Track the ups and downs

From the likely title contenders to the surprise qualifiers, the league phase once again showcased the strength in depth at the pinnacle of European football. And with the knockout rounds set following Friday’s draw in Nyon, this season’s drama is only just beginning.