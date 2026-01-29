Champions League: 2025/26 league phase in numbers

Statistics do not include qualifying unless stated.

1 Qarabağ became the first team from Azerbaijan to win a match in the Champions League group stage/league phase when they triumphed 3-2 at Benfica on Matchday 1. They also became the first Azerbaijani side to defeat German opposition in UEFA club competition, achieving the breakthrough at the 15th attempt when they beat Frankfurt 3-2 on Matchday 7.

3 Chelsea accomplished a new feat in their 5-1 win over Ajax on Matchday 3 – the first team in Champions League history to have three teenagers score in the same match (Marc Guiu, Estêvão, and Tyrique George).

4 Four sides were making their first ever appearances in the Champions League group stage/league phase – Bodø/Glimt, Kairat, Union SG and Pafos.

5 The 4-4 draw between Juventus and Dortmund on Matchday 1 was the fifth match in Champions League history to finish with that scoreline. The eight goals in the fixture also equalled the record for most goals in a game between teams from Italy and Germany in UEFA competition.

6 On Matchday 5, Kylian Mbappé scored the second fastest hat-trick in Champions League history, grabbing three goals at Olympiacos in six minutes and 42 seconds. Mbappé's feat has only been bettered by Mohamed Salah, whose treble for Liverpool against Rangers in 2022 was timed at six minutes and 12 seconds.

7 By beating Athletic Club (2-0 on Matchday 1) and Atleti (4-0 on Matchday 3), Arsenal became the first team to win seven successive matches in European Cup/Champions League history against Spanish opposition.

8 In overcoming Olympiacos 6-1 on Matchday 3, Barcelona scored six goals in a Champions League match for the first time in more than eight years. The last occasion was their famous 6-1 victory over Paris in the round of 16 second leg in 2017.

9 Greek teams had lost nine consecutive matches against German opponents in the Champions League proper until Olympiacos snapped that streak by beating Leverkusen 2-0 on Matchday 7.

10 Following defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal, Atleti have still never won a UEFA competition group stage/league phase match against an English team (D4 L6 – all in the Champions League).

11 On Matchdays 1 (4-4 at Juventus) and 2 (4-1 vs Athletic Club), Dortmund scored four goals in successive Champions League games for the first time in 11 years – since their 2014/15 group stage fixtures against Galatasaray. On Matchday 3 (4-2 at Copenhagen), BVB made it four goals in three straight European Cup/Champions League matches for the first time in their history.

12 Antoine Griezmann's strike against Frankfurt on Matchday 2 means the French forward has now scored in the Champions League in 12 successive seasons.

13 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé finished as the top scorer in the 2025/26 league phase with 13 goals – five more than second-placed Harry Kane (8). He also eclipsed Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most goals scored in a Champions League group stage/league phase campaign of 11 (set in 2015/16).

14 When Pafos edged Villarreal 1-0 on Matchday 4, they became the first Cypriot team to win a Champions League group stage/league phase match since APOEL beat Porto 2-1 in November 2011 – 14 years earlier, almost to the day. It was also the first time a side from Cyprus had defeated a Spanish club in European Cup/Champions League history.

15 On Matchday 4, Arsenal's Max Dowman became the youngest player to make a Champions League appearance, taking to the field at the age of 15 years and 308 days. On Matchday 7, Robert Lewandowski scored for a 15th successive season in the competition when he found the net against Slavia Praha.

16 Serhou Guirassy's effort for Dortmund against Athletic Club on Matchday 2 took him to 16 goals in his first 20 Champions League appearances – only Erling Haaland has scored more in his opening 20 games in the competition.

17 Matchday 5 was the third time ever that two 17-year-olds had scored in the same game, when Dastan Satpayev and Viktor Dadason struck in Copenhagen's 3-2 win over Kairat Almaty. The previous two occasions were Ansu Fati and Pedri for Barcelona against Ferencváros in 2020, and Marc Guiu and George Ilenikhena when Barcelona lost at Antwerp in 2023.

18 Franco Mastantuono (18 years and 33 days) became the youngest player to start for Real Madrid in the Champions League when he lined up against Marseille on Matchday 1.

21 On Matchday 6, Paris' João Neves (21 years and 74 days) became the youngest Portuguese player to reach 30 Champions League appearances, breaking the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo (22 years and 226 days).

22 Following their 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Matchday 1, Bayern have now won their opening match in 22 consecutive Champions League campaigns.

23 Victor Osimhen scored all three goals when Galatasaray beat Ajax 3-0 on Matchday 4. In doing so, he became the first Nigerian player to net a hat-trick in the competition since Yakubu Ayegbeni for Maccabi Haifa against Olympiacos in September 2002 – 23 years earlier.

24 Jordan Larsson notched his first goal in the Champions League for Copenhagen against Leverkusen on 18 September – exactly 24 years after his father Henrik had scored his first group-stage goal for Celtic.

25 Lamine Yamal (18 years and 100 days) became the youngest player to make 25 appearances in the Champions League, beating the record previously held by Warren Zaïre-Emery (19 years and 32 days).

30 Warren Zaïre-Emery (19 years and 227 days) became the first player under the age of 20 to make 30 appearances in the Champions League.

31 Club Brugge scored three goals against a Spanish team for the first time when they drew 3-3 with Barcelona on Matchday 4, in what was their 31st such encounter in UEFA competition.

36 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second goal in Marseille's 2-1 win over Newcastle on Matchday 5 was his 20th in the Champions League. At the age of 36 years and 160 days, he became the oldest player to attain that landmark, surpassing Olivier Giroud (36 years and 25 days).

38 David Luiz became the second oldest Champions League goalscorer behind Pepe (40 years and 290 days) when he struck for Pafos in their 2-2 draw with Monaco on Matchday 5, aged 38 years and 218 days.

40 On Matchday 8 Robert Lewandowski equalled Lionel Messi's record of most-clubs-scored-against in the Champions League by netting against Copenhagen – the 40th team whose defences he has breached.

49 Erling Haaland became the tenth player to reach 50 goals in the Champions League but also the fastest to do so (49 matches), surpassing the existing record held by Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 games).

50 Jude Bellingham (22 years and 128 days) became the youngest player to make 50 Champions League outings. The record was previously held by Iker Casillas (22 years and 155 days).

64 Paris had an average of 64% possession across the league phase, the highest of any of the 36 clubs involved.

71 Matchday 3 became the highest-scoring matchday in Champions League history with 71 goals across the 18 games.

98 Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a dramatic 98th-minute header in a 4-2 win over Real Madrid to secure a place in the knockout phase play-offs on Matchday 8. He became the fifth goalkeeper to score in the Champions League.

100 On Matchday 4, Joshua Kimmich made his 100th Champions League appearance – all for Bayern. He became the 30th player to reach a century for a single club and the fifth for Bayern after Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm and Oliver Kahn.

104 Paris had played 104 successive Champions League games without featuring in a goalless draw before the streak ended with their stalemate at Athletic Club on Matchday 6.

153 On Matchday 3, Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer moved outright fifth on the all-time Champions League appearances list by playing his 153rd game in the competition.

200 On Matchday 1, Real Madrid became the first team to win 200 matches and score 700 goals in the Champions League.

487 There were 487 goals scored during the league phase at an average of 3.39 goals per match.

500 Juventus and Liverpool both struck their 500th goals in European Cup/Champions League history during Matchday 5 – Real Madrid, Bayern, Barcelona, Manchester United and Benfica are the only other clubs to chalk off that milestone.