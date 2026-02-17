Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Champions League highlights and round-up: Galatasaray, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund win knockout phase play-off first legs

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Galatasaray, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund all won the first legs of their knockout phase play-off ties on Tuesday.

Noa Lang scored twice as Galatasaray beat Juventus 5-2 in the first leg of their knockout phase play-off tie
Noa Lang scored twice as Galatasaray beat Juventus 5-2 in the first leg of their knockout phase play-off tie Anadolu via Getty Images

Galatasaray were the biggest winners of the opening night of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs, but Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund also took charge of their respective ties with first-leg victories. We round up all Tuesday's action.

Full knockout bracket

Galatasaray 5-2 Juventus

Champions League highlights: Galatasaray 5-2 Juventus

Galatasaray came from 2-1 down at half-time to score four in the second period and win a pulsating encounter against ten-man Juventus.

Gabriel Sara curled the hosts into the lead after 15 minutes but a Teun Koopmeiners double turned things around, the Juve midfielder tucking in a rebound before rifling in first time.

Shortly after the break Noa Lang equalised from close range and on the hour Davinson Sánchez headed in. After Juve's Juan Cabal was sent off for two yellow cards, Lang lofted in his second and Sacha Boey drilled in a fifth for a rampant Galatasaray.
Player of the Match: Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray)

Benfica 0-1 Real Madrid

Champions League highlights: Benfica 0-1 Real Madrid

Madrid will take a narrow lead back to the Spanish capital thanks to Vinícius Júnior's stunning strike shortly after half-time. The Brazilian international cut in from the left wing before unleashing a curling right-footed shot into the far corner, leaving Anatoliy Trubin with no chance.

The goal was the visitors' reward for some intense pressure late in the first half, with Matchday 8 goalscoring hero Trubin having to be at his very best to thwart Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler in particular.

The Eagles had started brightly but were unable to make their most promising spell of the contest count, Fredrik Aursnes' deflected effort producing a smart one-handed stop from Thibaut Courtois.
Player of the Match: Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid)

Monaco 2-3 Paris

Champions League highlights: Monaco 2-3 Paris

Substitute Désiré Doué struck twice as Paris recovered from falling 2-0 behind after 18 minutes to win in Monaco.

Folarin Balogun headed the first-minute opener from Aleksandr Golovin's cross and also doubled the hosts' advantage with a composed run and finish. Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Köhn then saved Vitinha's penalty before Doué – on as an early replacement for Ousmane Dembélé – fired in a 29th-minute reply.

Achraf Hakimi drilled in the equaliser four minutes before half-time and, after Golovin's dismissal for Les Rouges et Blancs three minutes into the second half, Doué completed a slick move with the 67th-minute winner.
Player of the Match: Desiré Doué (Paris)

B. Dortmund 2-0 Atalanta

Champions League highlights: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Atalanta

Dortmund claimed their 100th European Cup win to take control of their tie against Atalanta. The hosts got off to a brilliant start, Julian Ryerson following up his four weekend assists with another as he crossed for Serhou Guirassy to head in.

Although Atalanta probed well through Nicola Zalewski in particular, there was to be no reward and instead they fell further behind before the break as Maximilian Beier tapped in Guirassy's low cross.

The visitors could not mount a second-half comeback, leaving them with much to do in Bergamo next week.
Player of the Match: Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund)

Wednesday's action

Qarabağ vs Newcastle (18:45 CET)
Club Brugge vs Atleti﻿﻿
Bodø/Glimt vs Inter
Olympiacos vs Leverkusen﻿ 

All kick-off times are 21:00 CET unless stated.  

