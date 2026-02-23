Champions League knockout phase play-offs: Key stats and what to look out for in the second legs

Leverkusen and Juventus are both hoping to end unwanted UEFA Champions League knockout phase records while Serhou Guirassy and Folarin Balogun are among the players looking to keep hot streaks going.

Check out the key statistics from every match as the remaining round of 16 places are settled this week.

All kick-off times are 21:00 CET unless stated.

Tuesday 24 February

Atleti vs Club Brugge (first leg : 3-3) (18:45 CET)

These teams have now met nine times in UEFA competition, with the record balanced: three wins each and three draws after last week's 3-3 draw in Belgium.

The Belgian side have won both of their previous two-legged ties against Atleti. They recorded a 4-3 aggregate victory in the 1977/78 European Cup quarter-finals and were successful again in the 1991/92 Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals.

Atleti have opened the scoring in five of their last six Champions League matches.

Diego Simeone's charges have lost four of their last six knockout phase ties in the Champions League but Atleti have progressed in 12 of their 14 UEFA two-legged ties in which they drew the first leg away from home.

Atleti have kept 13 clean sheets in their last 17 Champions League knockout phase matches in their own stadium.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last six UEFA matches against Spanish teams (W2 D4) but have won only one of their previous 15 UEFA away games against them (D6 L8).

The Belgian outfit have won eight of their last ten UEFA two-legged ties but have lost five of their previous six in which they drew the first leg at home.

Leverkusen﻿ vs Olympiacos (first leg: 2-0)

Olympiacos won 2-0 when these sides met in Greece on Matchday 7 but Leverkusen won by the same scoreline in last week's first leg. Their only other UEFA meetings were in the 2002/03 Champions League season with each side claiming a home win in the first group stage.

Leverkusen have lost their last six Champions League knockout ties, all in the round of 16, since beating Manchester United on away goals in the 2001/02 semi-finals.

The German outfit have won 24 of their 26 UEFA two-legged ties after winning the first leg, including ten of eleven when that first-leg victory came away from home. They have also won all seven ties in which they held a two-goal advantage from the opening match.

Leverkusen have lost only two of their last 18 UEFA home matches (W11 D5).

Olympiacos have won only one of their previous 11 UEFA away matches against German teams (D1 L9). The lone success was a 3-1 victory against Werder Bremen in the 2007/08 Champions League group stage.

The Greek side are aiming to win a Champions League knockout phase tie for the first time having lost their previous four. They have won the second leg in five of their last six UEFA two-legged ties (L1) but have lost all ten of their previous UEFA two-legged ties in which they were beaten by a two-goal margin in the first leg.

Olympiacos defender Panagiotis Retsos joined Leverkusen from the Greek outfit in August 2017. He went on to make 44 appearances for Die Werkself between 2017–22.

Inter vs Bodø/Glimt (first leg: 1-3)

Before last week's 3-1 win for Bodø/Glimt in Norway, the only previous UEFA meetings between the sides were in the second round of the 1978/79 Cup Winners' Cup when Inter earned a 7-1 aggregate victory, winning home and away.



Inter have won six of their last seven Champions League two-legged ties and have won their home leg in five of their last seven Champions League two-legged ties (D2).

The Nerazzurri have won four of their previous eleven UEFA two-legged ties in which they lost the first leg by a two-goal margin.

Bodø/Glimt beat Lazio in a two-legged tie on their way to the Europa League semi-finals last season. However, that is the only time the Norwegian club have succeeded against Italian opposition in five UEFA two-legged ties.

Bodø/Glimt are aiming to become the first Norwegian club ever to win a Champions League knockout phase tie. Rosenborg reached the quarter-finals in 1996/97, but they advanced directly from the group stage rather than through a knockout round.

The visitors have won their last three Champions League matches, beating Manchester City, Atleti and Inter. They are the first Norwegian team to win three successive matches in the Champions League proper.

Bodø/Glimt have scored two or more goals in seven of their last nine Champions League matches while they have won both of their previous UEFA two-legged ties in which they held a two-goal advantage from the first leg.

Newcastle vs Qarabağ (first leg: 6-1)

Last week's 6-1 victory for Newcastle in the first leg was the first UEFA competition meeting between these clubs and Newcastle's first against a team from Azerbaijan.

Both teams are aiming to win a Champions League knockout phase tie for the first time in their history, with each featuring in the knockout rounds for the first time this season.

Newcastle have lost the home leg in only two of their last 31 UEFA two-legged ties (W21 D8).

The Magpies have never lost a UEFA competition match by more than three goals.

In the first leg, Anthony Gordon became the first English player to score a hat-trick in the knockout phase of the Champions League proper, and only the second Englishman to score four goals in a match in the competition. The only other is Harry Kane, who scored four for Bayern against Dinamo Zagreb in the 2024/25 league phase.

Qarabağ are winless in their ten UEFA meetings with English opposition (D1 L9). They have lost all five away from home with only one goal scored and 19 conceded.

Qarabağ's biggest margin of victory in UEFA competition is five goals, a feat they have achieved three times. The most recent came in the 2024/25 Champions League third qualifying round, when they beat Ludogorets 7–2 away in the second leg after losing 2–1 at home in the first.

Wednesday 25 February

Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund (first leg: 0-2) (18:45 CET)

Before last week's 2-0 success for Dortmund in Germany, the only previous meetings between these sides in UEFA competition came in the 2017/18 Europa League round of 32. Dortmund advanced via a 4-3 aggregate win, following up a 3-2 home win in the first leg with a 1-1 draw in Italy.

Atalanta have lost their last three Champions League matches. They have never lost four successive matches in UEFA club competition history.

The Italian side have won two of their six previous UEFA two-legged ties after losing the first leg. They had never before faced a two-goal first-leg deficit, however.

Atalanta have lost their last two Champions League two-legged ties; their only success in such a tie remains an 8–4 aggregate victory over Valencia in the 2019/20 round of 16 (4–1 at home, 4–3 away).



Dortmund have lost their previous three two-legged ties against Italian opposition in this competition, most recently against Juventus in the 2014/15 round of 16. They beat the Turin club on their most famous European night, however, a 3-1 victory sealing their only title in 1997.

Dortmund have won only one of their last eight UEFA away matches against Italian teams (D2 L5) but have triumphed in all ten of their previous UEFA two-legged ties in which they held a two-goal lead from the first leg.

Serhou Guirassy has scored 19 goals in his first 27 Champions League appearances. The only players to have reached 20 within 28 games are Erling Haaland (14), Harry Kane (24), Alessandro Del Piero (26), Ruud van Nistelrooy (27) and Filippo Inzaghi (28).

Juventus vs Galatasaray (first leg: 2-5)

Juventus and Galatasaray have now met seven times in UEFA competition with last week's 5-2 win for the Turkish side the only encounter that did not come in the Champions League group stage. Galatasaray hold the upper hand with three wins, Juventus have one victory and the remaining three matches ended level.

Juventus have lost three of their 11 previous UEFA matches against Turkish opposition (W5 D3) but all three defeats were inflicted by Galatasaray. They are, however, unbeaten in their last five UEFA home matches against such teams (W3 D2).

The Bianconeri have lost their last five Champions League knockout phase ties. Their most recent success came in the 2018/19 round of 16, when they overturned a 2-0 first-leg defeat in Spain to beat Atleti 3-2 on aggregate.

The only previous occasion in which Juventus lost the first leg of a UEFA two-legged tie by three or more goals was in the 2017/18 Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid. They were beaten 3-0 at home in the first leg and went out 4-3 on aggregate despite a 3-1 victory in Madrid in the return.

Galatasaray have lost only three of their last 18 UEFA matches against Italian teams (W8 D7) but have been eliminated in three of their previous four UEFA two-legged ties against them.

The first leg marked the first time Galatasaray have scored five goals in a match in the Champions League proper. It was also the first occasion on which a Turkish team have put five past an Italian side in UEFA club competition.

The visitors have won only one of their last 13 UEFA away matches (D3 L9) and have lost five of the most recent six (W1), but they have won all eight of their previous UEFA two-legged ties in which they held a three-goal lead from the first leg.



Paris vs Monaco (first leg: 3-2)

This is the first UEFA competition tie between Monaco and Paris but both sides have previously partaken in all-French knockouts: Monaco were eliminated by Marseille in the 1998/99 UEFA Cup third round, while Paris defeated Brest 10-0 on aggregate at this stage last season.

Paris have won six of their last seven Champions League two-legged ties and have tasted victory in eight of their last ten matches in the Champions League knockout phase (L2).

The capital club have won 33 of their 40 previous UEFA two-legged ties after winning the first leg, including 19 out of 20 in which the first-leg victory came away from home.

Monaco have lost their last five two-legged ties in UEFA competition and have won just seven of their previous 29 UEFA two-legged ties after a first-leg defeat.

The Principality outfit have won only one of their last seven Champions League away matches (D2 L4).

Folarin Balogun has now scored five goals in his last six Champions League appearances and, in the first leg, became the first American player to score twice in a match in the competition's knockout phase.



Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer made 128 appearances across four seasons with Paris, including 20 in the Champions League.

Real Madrid vs Benfica (first leg: 1-0)

Benfica won a Champions League classic 4-2 on Matchday 8 to seal their knockout phase passage but Real Madrid turned the tables with last week's 1-0 success in Lisbon. Before that, Benfica and Real Madrid had met three times in UEFA competition: in the 1962 European Cup final, which Benfica won 5-3, and again in the 1964/65 quarter-finals – Benfica winning 5-1 in Lisbon before a 2-1 defeat in Madrid.

Real Madrid have won ten of their last 12 two-legged ties in the Champions League.

Los Merengues have won 38 of the 40 UEFA two-legged ties in which they recorded an away first-leg win, and 22 of the last 23 in which they won the first leg.

Benfica have lost their last five UEFA two-legged ties against Spanish opposition. Their most recent success was against Real Betis in the 1982/83 UEFA Cup. However, they have lost the second leg in only two of their last 15 UEFA two-legged ties (W8 D5).

Benfica have won eight of their previous 11 UEFA two-legged ties but only one of the last eight after losing the first leg at home – their sole success came against Dinamo București in the first round of the 1999/2000 UEFA Cup (0–1 home, 2–0 away).



The Portuguese outfit have won only two of their previous 14 UEFA away matches against Spanish teams (D3 L9).

Real Madrid defender Álvaro Carreras signed for the club last summer from Benfica, where he made 68 appearances, scoring five goals, between 2024 and 2025.