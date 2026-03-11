Champions League: Paris, Real Madrid and Bodø/Glimt take control, Arsenal held in round of 16 first legs

Holders Paris Saint-Germain racked up an impressive 5-2 victory at home to Chelsea in their round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, while Federico Valverde scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid secured a three-goal cushion of their own against Man City.

Bodø/Glimt continued their own stunning campaign by beating Sporting CP 3-0, while league phase table-toppers Arsenal, who had won eight from eight to this point, were held to a 1-1 draw at Leverkusen. We round up all the action.

Two late goals from substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave the holders a sizeable cushion to take to London next week.

Bradley Barcola's half-volley into the top corner put Paris ahead and, though Malo Gusto levelled, Ousmane Dembélé restored the advantage on the break having earlier seen Filip Jørgensen push another effort on to a post.

The visitors responded once more, this time through Enzo Fernández, but Vitinha then made it 3-2. A ferocious Kvaratskhelia strike and a tap-in from the Georgian international then followed to leave Luis Enrique's side with one foot in the last eight.

Player of the Match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris)

Valverde's sublime first-half treble put Los Blancos in control of the latest knockout stage encounter between these sides.

Captain Valverde edged the hosts in front midway through the opening period after latching on to a precise Thibaut Courtois pass, rounding Gianluigi Donnarumma and slotting in.

The Uruguayan international doubled his tally seven minutes later with a crisp left-footed effort and claimed the match ball just before the interval with a well-taken volley. Vinícius Júnior's penalty was saved in the second half.

Player of the Match: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Bodø/Glimt’s fairy-tale maiden Champions League campaign continues as they made it five straight wins in the competition and moved to the verge of the quarter-finals thanks to a superb first-leg display against Sporting.

Sondre Brunstad Fet's penalty set the hosts on their way before Ole Didrik Blomberg doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Kasper Høgh's fifth goal in his last five Champions League games means the hosts in Lisbon next week will have it all to do.

Player of the Match: Sondre Brunstad Fet (Bodø/Glimt)

Former Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz converted a late penalty to rescue a draw for Arsenal at BayArena.

Gabriel Martinelli struck the bar with the best chance of a tight first half but Leverkusen raced out of the blocks and took the lead within a minute of the restart – Martin Terrier testing David Raya at the end of a slick move straight from kick-off before Robert Andrich headed in the resulting corner.

The visitors looked set for a first defeat of the Champions League season until substitute Noni Madueke burst down the right to win a late penalty which Havertz rolled in.

Player of the Match: Robert Andrich (Leverkusen)