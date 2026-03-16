Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

Man City and Real Madrid settle their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie in Manchester on Tuesday.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 17 March (18:45 CET)

Where: ﻿City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg﻿

Who: The 2023 winners against the 15-time champions

First leg: Real Madrid 3-0 Man City

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.

Where to watch on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

The first leg was all about Federico Valverde. The midfielder's hat-trick condemned Manchester City to their joint-heaviest loss in a Champions League knockout match, equalling their 3-0 first leg defeat at Liverpool in the 2017/18 quarter-finals, and it could have been worse had Gianluigi Donnarumma not saved Vinícius Júnior's second half penalty. Given Real Madrid have won 13 of their last 15 Champions League round of 16 ties, it is a tall order for Pep Guardiola's side to turn the tables here.

Meeting the Mernegues in the Champions League knockout phase for the fifth season, City will doubtless look back on their 2022/23 second leg for inspiration when they won 4-0 to progress against the 15-time champions. Bernardo Silva scored twice that day and he will make up a dazzling cast of attacking talent that is capable of pulling off one of the Champions League's greatest turnarounds here.

Champions League highlights: Real Madrid 3-0 Man City

Possible line-ups

Man City: Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Guéhi, Aït-Nouri; Rodri, O'Reilly; Semenyo, Bernardo Silva, Cherki; Haaland

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Rüdiger, Fran García; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Brahim Díaz, Arda Güler, Vinícius Júnior.

Match facts

Form guide

Man City

Form: DLWDW (most recent first)

Latest: West Ham 1-1 Man City, 14/03, English Premier League

Real Madrid

Form: WWWLW

Latest: Real Madrid 4-1 Elche, 14/03, Spanish Liga

Views from the camps

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "It's a football game and many things can happen. We have to focus and try to first win the game and then after that see what happens. We have to create a good game with our people [at home], hopefully they can give us a boost. We will try."

Bernardo Silva, Man City midfielder: "A lot of things can happen in a football game. Even though the result in Madrid was really bad, we will fight until the end. It's never easy, especially after just a week. Usually after a big defeat, on the day you feel like everything is very dark, then it gets brighter. Even though this week was really bad for us, we know what we are capable of."

Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid coach: "We were really clear on how well City play and how Pep likes his team to operate. So we tried to close passing lines for them, to tighten the spaces between our lines and between our players horizontally. They want you to push out into individual presses so that there's space in behind you, but we resisted that. As far as next week goes, I've told the guys that there's a whole lot left in the tie – this isn't over."

Federico Valverde, Real Madrid midfielder: "We’d put some emphasis on training the long ball from goal kicks. City like to press high – they like to go 1v1, and that meant we might have space in behind them to exploit. We know we need to compete like a band of brothers, cover each other's backs, and that is how you achieve great things. Ties in Manchester are always tough – we'll go there treating it as if it were 0-0."

Reporter's view

Steve Bates, match reporter

For some teams, a 3-0 first-leg deficit would, most likely, signal game over. But this is Manchester City, a Pep Guardiola team who never know when they are beaten. From the manager to captain Rodri, right through to every player on the bench on Tuesday night, the message is simple: No surrender. That said, they are playing Real Madrid, dubbed "the Eternal Champions" by one Spanish newspaper after the first-leg result. That was the 29th time Real Madrid have won their first leg of a knockout tie by three or more goals and they've gone on to qualify on all 28 of those previous occasions. Buckle up for what could be an awesome Champions League night in Manchester.