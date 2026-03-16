Bayern München vs Atalanta Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

Bayern München are playing host as their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against Atalanta is settled.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 18 March (21:00 CET)

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg﻿

Who: The six-time Champions League winners against the 2024 Europa League winners

First leg: Atalanta 1-6 Bayern München

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.

Where to watch on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

The largest deficit retrieved away from home in a Champions League knockout tie is two goals, Paris having come unstuck against Man United on the old away goals rule after following up a 2-0 win with a 3-1 away defeat in the 2018/19 round of 16. Atalanta have to overturn a five-goal deficit in Munich; the nearest anyone has come to achieving anything similar was when Barcelona rallied from 4-0 down to win 6-1 in the return leg of a 2016/17 round of 16 tie against Paris.

Atalanta's fans cheered them off the pitch despite their first-leg defeat against Bayern, and coach Raffaele Palladino is unlikely to abandon his attacking principles in Munich. That could mean another opportunity for Bayern to show the mighty firepower that has brought them wins in all four of their Champions League home games this season.

Champions League highlights: Atalanta 1-6 Bayern München

Possible line-ups

Bayern München: Urbig; Stanišić, Tah, Kim, Bischof; Goretzka, Pavlović; Karl, Gnabry, Luis Díaz; Jackson

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Kolašinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Éderson, Bernasconi; De Ketelaere, Sulemana; Krstović

Match facts

Form guide

Bayern München

Form: DWWWW (most recent result first)

Latest: Leverkusen 1-1 Bayern München, 14/03, German Bundesliga

Atalanta

Form: DLDDL

Latest: Inter 1-1 Atalanta, 14/03, Italian Serie A

Views from the camps

Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach: "There is still the second leg to play, so we have to stay focused. The key [in the first leg] was finding the right approach to the game. Our man-to-man coverage was very important tactically and raising the pressing helped us a lot. It is not the first time we have faced a team like Atalanta that likes to attack, so playing against this kind of football was not a surprise for us."

Aleksandar Pavlović, Bayern midfielder: "It's almost impossible to do much better [than the first leg]. Ideally we would've kept a clean sheet, but it's a top result and a top performance. Going forward and defensively, we did almost everything outstanding. I think that's why the result is so clear."

Raffaele Palladino, Atalanta coach: "We are proud of the path we have taken so far. Of course we are disappointed with the [first leg] result because it’s not what we wanted. Bayern are a very strong team and [it] was a difficult game against a top opponent. I also want to thank our fans because they were the best. Now we have to reset quickly."

Marten de Roon, Atalanta midfielder: "We have to go into the second leg with pride. Conceding six goals is not something we want to repeat. They are a very strong team, so we'll need to be braver, breaking their rhythm and not letting them play with too much speed."

Bayern München reaction: Vincent Kompany on first-leg win at Atalanta

Reporter's view

James Thorogood, match reporter

After producing one of their most complete performances under Vincent Kompany in the 6-1 first-leg win, Bayern's only concern was the growing list of absentees. The goalkeeping department has been hardest hit, but it would still take an upset of historic proportions for Atalanta to deny the six-time Champions League winners their sixth straight quarter-final berth.