Champions League highlights and round-up: Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern München roar through in round of 16 second legs

Twenty-three goals flew in as Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern München secured their round of 16 progress in style while Atleti survived a Tottenham fightback.

We round up the Wednesday action.

Quarter-final line-up Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

Real Madrid vs Bayern

Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid

Sporting CP vs Arsenal﻿

Champions League highlights: Barcelona 7-2 Newcastle

Barcelona overcame Newcastle and reached the quarter-finals behind a dazzling second-half display at the Camp Nou.

A closely-contested first half finished with the hosts leading 3-2 – Lamine Yamal converting an added-time penalty after Anthony Elanga had replied to both Raphinha's opener and then Marc Bernal's close-range effort.

The visitors could not pull level for a third time, however, as Barça quickly set the tone for a roaring second half through Fermín López's breakaway goal. Robert Lewandowski added two more shortly after, the second brilliantly set up by Yamal, before Raphinha capped the victory by intercepting and finishing in the Newcastle box.

Player of the Match: Raphinha (Barcelona)

Champions League highlights: Bayern München 4-1 Atalanta

Harry Kane's double – the second his 50th Champions League goal – ensured Bayern claimed an emphatic success.

Kane opened the scoring from the spot following Giorgio Scalvini's handball before bringing up his half-century in stunning fashion, powering into the top corner after a skilful turn.

Lennart Karl added a third when sweeping in a Luis Díaz pass, the 18-year-old later returning the favour for the Colombian international to finish with aplomb. La Dea grabbed a late consolation, Lazar Samardžić nodding in from close range, but that did not detract from Bayern's convincing display.

Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern München)

Champions League highlights: Liverpool 4-0 Galatasaray

Mohamed Salah took his Champions League tally to 50 with an exquisite curling effort at Anfield as Liverpool overturned a first-leg deficit to set up a quarter-final against holders Paris.

Dominik Szoboszlai's precise drive levelled the tie in the 25th minute as the hosts swiftly asserted their dominance, although the impressive Uğurcan Çakır saved Salah's penalty during first-half added time.

Salah bounced back to set up Hugo Ekitiké six minutes after the break and Ryan Gravenberch's finish two minutes later preceded the forward's landmark 62nd-minute goal, making the Egyptian international the first African to reach the total in the competition.

Player of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Champions League highlights: Tottenham 3-2 Atleti

Atleti twice came back to stifle Tottenham and reach the quarter-finals, despite eventually losing in London. The home side had the better of the first half and led at the break through Randal Kolo Muani's header, only for Julián Alvarez's 14th Champions League goal in 17 appearances to cancel it out after the restart.

Spurs offered a quick response through a curling Xavi Simons strike but Dávid Hancko's header all but ended their hopes. A Simons penalty in added time gave the hosts victory on the night, but Atleti progressed 7-5 on aggregate.

Player of the Match: Xavi Simons (Tottenham)