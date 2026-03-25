Champions League quarter-finals: Key stats and what to look out for in the first legs

Giants collide in Madrid, friends are reunited in Lisbon, an all-Spanish tie begins in Barcelona and a knockout repeat takes place in Paris.

Check out the key statistics from every match as the quarter-finals kick off.

All kick-off times are 21:00 CET.

Pick your Fantasy team!

Tuesday 7 April

Real Madrid vs Bayern

No two teams have met as often in UEFA competition as Real Madrid and Bayern, with the sides facing each other 28 times – all in the European Cup/Champions League. The Spanish side lead the head to head with 13 wins to Bayern's 11, along with four draws.

Real Madrid are competing in the European Cup/Champions League quarter-finals for a record 41st time, with Bayern second on the all-time list as they make their 36th appearance at this stage. However, in the Champions League era it is Bayern who lead the way with 24 quarter-final appearances compared to Real Madrid's 22.

Real Madrid have won the last four UEFA two-legged ties between the sides, most recently a 4-3 aggregate victory in the 2023/24 Champions League semi-finals. They have also won all of the three previous European Cup/Champions League quarter-final ties between the clubs (1987/88, 2001/02 and 2016/17).

The Merengues are unbeaten in their last nine UEFA matches against Bayern (W7 D2) and their last eight against them at home (W7 D1).

The La Liga outfit have won their last nine UEFA two-legged ties against German opposition, and all their seven previous European Cup/Champions League quarter-final ties against them.

Thirteen of Vinícius Júnior's last 15 Champions League goals have been scored in the second half.

Real Madrid have lost only one of their last 25 UEFA home matches against German teams (W19 D5).

Bayern have lost seven of their last eight UEFA two-legged ties against Spanish teams and four of their last five UEFA quarter-final ties overall.

Bayern have lost only one of their last eight Champions League away matches (W6 D1).

Harry Kane, who has 14 goals in his last 13 Champions League games, has scored in the away leg of Bayern's quarter-final tie in each of the last two seasons in this competition – against Arsenal in 2023/24 and Inter in 2024/25.

2023/24 semi-final second leg: Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Arsenal lead the UEFA head to head with Sporting CP (W2 D3), most recently winning 5-1 in Portugal on Matchday 5 of the 2024/25 Champions League. However, their only UEFA two-legged tie saw the Portuguese outfit advance on penalties in the 2022/23 Europa League round of 16 following two draws.

English clubs have won the last ten Champions League two-legged ties against Portuguese opposition and the last nine European Cup/Champions League quarter-final meetings.

Sporting CP have won only two of their last 13 UEFA matches against English opposition (D5 L6).

The Eagles have won nine of their ten previous UEFA two-legged ties against English opposition, with the only defeat coming in their sole European Cup/Champions League one – a 5-0 aggregate loss to Manchester City in the 2021/22 round of 16.

Sporting CP are aiming to become the first Portuguese club to win a Champions League quarter-final tie since Porto in 2003/04 (4-2 aggregate vs Lyon), with Portuguese sides having lost nine consecutive quarter-final ties in the competition since then.

Luis Suárez has scored in Sporting CP's last three Champions League home matches (four goals across the three games).



Arsenal have lost only one of their last 11 UEFA matches against Portuguese teams (W5 D5).

The Gunners have won only three of their nine previous European Cup/Champions League quarter-final ties, though one of those victories came last season when they defeated Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal are unbeaten in the first leg of their last eight European Cup/Champions League quarter-final ties (W3 D5).

Viktor Gyökeres scored six goals in eight Champions League appearances for Sporting CP before joining Arsenal in the summer of 2025. He registered 97 goals in 102 competitive games for the Portuguese club between 2023 and 2025.

2024/25 highlights: Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal

Lowdown on the last 8

Wednesday 8 April

Barcelona vs Atleti

All previous UEFA meetings between Barcelona and Atleti have also come in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Atleti winning both ties – 2-1 on aggregate in 2013/14 (1-1 away, 1-0 home) and 3-2 on aggregate in 2015/16 (1-2 away, 2-0 home).

This is Barcelona's 25th UEFA competition match against a fellow Spanish club (W7 D6 L11), while it will be Atleti's 26th such encounter (W11 D5 L9).

Barcelona have won only four of their 11 previous UEFA two-legged ties against Spanish teams and only three of their last 11 UEFA matches against them (D3 L5).

The Blaugrana have lost only two of their last 18 UEFA home matches (W13 D3) and have won each of the most recent four, scoring 19 goals across those games.

Barcelona have only failed to score in one of their last 30 Champions League matches but have not kept a clean sheet in their last 13 games in the competition.

Raphinha has scored ten goals in his last ten appearances in the Champions League knockout phase.

Atleti have won five and lost five of their ten previous UEFA two-legged ties against Spanish teams and have lost only two of their last seven UEFA matches against them (W4 D1).

Atleti have won only one of their last seven UEFA away matches (D2 L4).

None of Atleti’s last 34 UEFA matches have finished goalless, with those games producing an average of 3.94 goals per match. Across their 12 Champions League fixtures this season there have been 55 goals scored at an average of 4.58 goals per game.

Julián Alvarez has scored 14 goals in his last 17 Champions League appearances.

2015/16 quarter-final second leg: Atleti 2-0 Barcelona

Paris vs Liverpool

Paris and Liverpool have met six times in UEFA competition, with each side winning three times. However, Paris have won both two-legged ties between the clubs – 3-2 on aggregate in the 1996/97 Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals and on penalties in last season's Champions League round of 16.

Paris have lost only one of their last ten UEFA matches against English opposition (W7 D2) and are unbeaten in the most recent seven (W5 D2). They have won four and drawn one of their last five UEFA home matches against Premier League teams.

The capital club have won their last four UEFA two-legged ties against English teams. In last season's Champions League they eliminated Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal and they defeated Chelsea in this season's round of 16.

Paris have won their last four Champions League quarter-final ties and their last six two-legged ties in the competition overall.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has scored in three successive Champions League knockout phase matches for Paris (four goals across the three games).

Warren Zaïre-Emery (20 years and 31 days) could become the youngest player ever to reach 40 Champions League appearances, surpassing the current record held by Jude Bellingham (21 years 164 days).

Liverpool have won seven of their last 11 UEFA matches against French teams (D1 L3).

The Reds have won six of their last eight Champions League quarter-final ties.

None of Liverpool's 36 previous UEFA matches against French teams have finished goalless.

Dominik Szoboszlai has scored in five of his last eight Champions League appearances.

2024/25 highlights: Paris 0-1 Liverpool