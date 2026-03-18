Champions League quarter-finals: Last eight and potential semi-final head-to-head records
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Article summary
How have the quarter-finalists fared against their opponents and possible semi-final rivals.
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The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League quarter-final pairings are decided – we confirm each team's opponents and look back at their previous meetings across UEFA competition.
We also consider who each team could face in the semi-finals and their previous head-to-head record against their possible opponents at that stage.
Champions League quarter-finals
Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Real Madrid vs Bayern München
Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid
Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Ties to be played on 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026
Quarter-finals
Sporting CP P5 W2 D3 L0 F9 A4
Semi-finals
Atleti P3 W1 D1 L1 F5 A2
Barcelona P9 W1 D2 L6 F11 A22
Quarter-finals
Barcelona P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A3
Semi-finals
Arsenal P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A5
Sporting CP P4 W1 D2 L1 F4 A3
Quarter-finals
Atleti P4 W1 D1 L2 F3 A5
Semi-finals
Arsenal P9 W6 D2 L1 F22 A11
Sporting CP P6 W5 D0 L1 F13 A5
Quarter-finals
Real Madrid P28 W11 D4 L13 F42 A45
Semi-finals
Liverpool P7 W1 D4 L2 F7 A8
Paris P15 W9 D0 L6 F21 A16
Quarter-finals
Paris P6 W3 D0 L3 F7 A8
Semi-finals
Bayern P7 W2 D4 L1 F8 A7
Real Madrid P13 W5 D1 L7 F13 A17
Quarter-finals
Liverpool P6 W3 D0 L3 F8 A7
Semi-finals
Bayern P15 W6 D0 L9 F16 A21
Real Madrid P12 W4 D3 L5 F16 A15
Quarter-finals
Bayern P28 W13 D4 L11 F45 A42
Semi-finals
Liverpool P13 W7 D1 L5 F17 A13
Paris P12 W5 D3 L4 F15 A16
Quarter-finals
Arsenal P5 W0 D3 L2 F4 A9
Semi-finals
Atleti P4 W1 D2 L1 F3 A4
Barcelona P6 W1 D0 L5 F5 A13
*Records are for UEFA competition only