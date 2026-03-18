Champions League quarter-finals: Last eight and potential semi-final head-to-head records

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League quarter-final pairings are decided – we confirm each team's opponents and look back at their previous meetings across UEFA competition.

We also consider who each team could face in the semi-finals and their previous head-to-head record against their possible opponents at that stage.

Champions League quarter-finals Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

Real Madrid vs Bayern München

Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid

Sporting CP vs Arsenal Ties to be played on 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026

Arsenal

Quarter-finals

Sporting CP P5 W2 D3 L0 F9 A4

Semi-finals

Atleti P3 W1 D1 L1 F5 A2

Barcelona P9 W1 D2 L6 F11 A22

League phase highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Atleti

Atleti

Quarter-finals

Barcelona P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A3

Semi-finals

Arsenal P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A5

Sporting CP P4 W1 D2 L1 F4 A3

Barcelona

Quarter-finals

Atleti P4 W1 D1 L2 F3 A5

Semi-finals

Arsenal P9 W6 D2 L1 F22 A11

Sporting CP P6 W5 D0 L1 F13 A5

2006 final highlights: Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal

Bayern München

Quarter-finals

Real Madrid P28 W11 D4 L13 F42 A45

Semi-finals

Liverpool P7 W1 D4 L2 F7 A8

Paris P15 W9 D0 L6 F21 A16

Liverpool

Quarter-finals

Paris P6 W3 D0 L3 F7 A8

Semi-finals

Bayern P7 W2 D4 L1 F8 A7

Real Madrid P13 W5 D1 L7 F13 A17

2018/19 highlights: Bayern 1-3 Liverpool

Paris

Quarter-finals

Liverpool P6 W3 D0 L3 F8 A7

Semi-finals

Bayern P15 W6 D0 L9 F16 A21

Real Madrid P12 W4 D3 L5 F16 A15

Real Madrid

Quarter-finals

Bayern P28 W13 D4 L11 F45 A42

Semi-finals

Liverpool P13 W7 D1 L5 F17 A13

Paris P12 W5 D3 L4 F15 A16

2023/24 highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern

Sporting CP

Quarter-finals

Arsenal P5 W0 D3 L2 F4 A9

Semi-finals

Atleti P4 W1 D2 L1 F3 A4

Barcelona P6 W1 D0 L5 F5 A13

*Records are for UEFA competition only