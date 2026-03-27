Real Madrid vs Bayern München Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

Real Madrid host Bayern München in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday 7 April.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 7 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg

Who: Fifteen-time winners against the six-time champions﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

No two teams have faced off as often in UEFA club competition and this 29th encounter between Real Madrid and Bayern offers as much intrigue as any of those previous meetings.

Madrid have had the better of recent head to heads, progressing from the last four two-legged ties between the sides, while they are unbeaten in their last nine UEFA competition matches against Bayern (W7 D2). At this stage of the competition, the omens are especially strong for Álvaro Arbeloa's men – they have won all three previous European Cup/Champions League quarter-final ties between the clubs. The Merengues' ruthless dispatching of Manchester City in the last round only serves to boost their confident further.

Recency offers greater hope to Bayern, though, as few teams can match their achievements in this season's edition. No team can better their nine wins from ten outings, while only Paris Saint-Germain (who have played two extra games) have plundered more goals than Bayern's 32 to date. Ten of those came in two prolific outings against Atalanta in the round of 16, proving Vincent Kompany's men are hard to hold off once into their stride.

With 46 quarter-final appearances between them in the Champions League era, the business end of Europe's premier club competition is no stranger to either club. But only one can reach the last four – who will make the most significant opening move in the Spanish capital?

Match stats and facts

Real Madrid's road to the Champions League last eight: Every goal

Possible line-ups

To follow

Form guide

Real Madrid

Form: WWWWW (most recent game first)

Next: Mallorca vs Real Madrid, 04/04, Spanish Liga

Bayern München

Form: WWDWW

Next: Freiburg vs Bayern, 04/04, German Bundesliga

Bayern München's road to the Champions League quarter-finals: Every goal

Views from the camps

Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid coach: "Bayern are one of the most in-form teams in Europe with the way they play football and the level they have. As we always say: if you want to be European champions, you have to beat the best."

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid defender: "It's the most important time of the season. Every game is kind of a cup final now, but there's an expectation at this club to go far in this competition and win it. We thrive on that."

Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach: "Every club would live for these games. I think we have a good level of respect for Real Madrid; we understand what type of club it is. Of course, you have to bring your own confidence. As a neutral, I'd watch it."

Harry Kane, Bayern forward: "It's going to be a big game, for sure. Two of the biggest teams in Europe, in the quarter-finals. We'll prepare like we do for every game. We'll look at their strengths and weaknesses and try to exploit them. We have a way of playing that doesn't change much, no matter who we play. It'll be no different in the quarter-finals."

Reporter's view

Graham Hunter, match reporter

To follow