Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Liverpool highlights: Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia strike in Champions League quarter-final first leg

Paris avenged their home defeat by Liverpool in last season's knockout stage to secure a first-leg advantage in their Champions League quarter-final.

Key moments 11' Doué strike dips in

32' Mamardashvili denies Kvaratskhelia

37' Goalkeeper stops Doué shot

53' Dembélé fires over

65' Kvaratskhelia slots in

87' Dembélé hits post

Match in brief: Paris earn first-leg advantage

Paris dominated but lost 1-0 to Liverpool at the Parc des Princes in last season's round of 16 – although they ultimately progressed on penalties – and any chance of a repeat of that scoreline was extinguished within 11 minutes when Désiré Doué opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the box that looped off Ryan Gravenberch's heel and over Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds' victory in the fixture in 2024/25 owed much to an inspired performance by goalkeeper Alisson and Mamardashvili was in equally impressive form during the rest of the first half, tipping a fierce deflected Khvicha Kvaratskhelia strike away at full stretch and using his legs to repel Doué's close-range finish, set up by Ousmane Dembélé's clever pass.

Désiré Doué celebrates his 11th goal of the season in all competitions AFP via Getty Images

Florian Wirtz's delightful chip set up Jeremie Frimpong – who was adjudged offside – to shoot wide as Liverpool threatened with half-time approaching, but Paris were soon on the attack again, Kvaratskhelia firing into the sidenetting and Dembélé rolling an effort at Mamardashvili when well placed.

The home fans were anticipating a second when Kvaratskhelia released Nuno Mendes to tee up Dembélé in space inside the box shortly after the restart, the striker showing his dismay after lifting an uncharacteristically wayward finish over the bar.

Warren Zaïre-Emery becomes the youngest player to reach 40 Champions League games AFP via Getty Images

Kvaratskhelia duly made amends, racing on to João Neves' deft slide-rule pass before cutting inside, holding off Gravenberch and jinking past Georgia team-mate Mamardashvili to slot in.

Paris pushed for a third, Mamardashvili beating away an Achraf Hakimi drive before Dembélé curled an effort against a post as the holders put in a dominant display to give themselves a cushion to take to Anfield for the second leg in six days.

As it happened: Paris 2-0 Liverpool

Line-ups

Paris: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, João Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé (Lucas Hernández 88), Doué (Lee 78)

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez (Robertson 78); Gravenberch, Mac Allister (Jones 79); Frimpong (Nyoni 90+1), Szoboszlai, Wirtz (Gakpo 78); Ekitiké (Isak 79)

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

"An excellent second half topped with a fantastic goal. The tricky winger created several chances and also made several good defensive contributions."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia collects the Player of the Match silverware UEFA via Getty Images

Alex Clementson, match reporter

In some ways, tonight's encounter mirrored last season's match between the teams. Again Paris dominated but tonight they found the clinical edge that had so painfully eluded them that night. A 2-0 defeat is not insurmountable for Arne Slots's players – given their history in the competition, Liverpool are more than capable – but this Paris side, crafted so masterfully by Luis Enrique, are no ordinary opposition.

Reaction

Luis Enrique, Paris head coach: "We produced a performance that lived up to the one provided by our supporters. It was an incredible atmosphere, an incredible performance. We deserved more goals. We're a bit disappointed not to have scored more, but this is the UEFA Champions League."

Warren Zaïre-Emery, Paris midfielder: "We could have scored more. It's a shame; it's 2-0 and that's already a great result, but it's not over. We'll go there with the same intentions and try to win the game. You never know what can happen. We'll try and prepare in the same way, by going after [opponents] high up and pressing with intensity. We succeeded in doing that, in creating chances – but you have to put them away."

Ibrahima Konaté reaction to Liverpool's defeat in Paris

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris forward: "We had the chances to score more and we should have. We produced a good performance. We have to remain concentrated – the atmosphere at Anfield will be incredible. We're ready."

Arne Slot, Liverpool head coach: "If you reflect on the whole game, we were lucky with only losing 2-0, because they had more chances than the goals they scored. The first goal felt hard, because we hadn't given anything away and then a deflected shot went in. But afterwards they had enough chances to score more. It's very good that we're still in the tie and that we can now bring them to Anfield; we all know how much of a difference Anfield can make for us."

Luis Enrique reaction to Paris win against Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool skipper: "We shouldn't forget that we played against the champions of last season and you see the quality they have. We have to be absolutely spot on with everything we do [next week]. Hopefully our fans can play a big part in that. I've been through many special evenings at Anfield – I'm very lucky and privileged. Our fans are the backbone of the club and hopefully they can be there for us again."

Key stats

These teams have met six times, Paris winning four of those encounters; however, the French club have won both two‑legged ties between the clubs, prevailing 3-2 on aggregate in the 1996/97 Cup Winners' Cup semi‑finals and 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw last season.

Paris have lost only one of their last 11 European matches against English opposition (W8 D2) and are unbeaten in eight (W6 D2), winning four and drawing one of their last six home matches.

Paris' last four two‑legged European ties against English clubs have ended in victory; in last season's Champions League against Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the round of 16, quarter‑finals and semi‑finals respectively and Chelsea in this season's round of 16.

Les Parisiens have won their last six Champions League two-legged ties and are in their tenth quarter‑final in the competition.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has scored in four successive Champions League knockout matches for Paris, a total of five goals.

Warren Zaïre‑Emery (20 years 31 days) became the youngest player to reach 40 Champions League appearances, surpassing the record held by Jude Bellingham (21 years 164 days); Iker Casillas (21 years 275 days) is third on the all‑time list.

Liverpool's 18th European Cup quarter‑finals is bettered only by Manchester United (19) among English clubs.

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