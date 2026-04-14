Champions League quarter-final reaction: Koke, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Marquinhos and more

Koke, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé and Marquinhos are among those to feature in our rolling round-up of all the reaction to Tuesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs.

Atleti reached the last four by holding off ten-man Barcelona while Ousmane Dembélé scored both goals as Paris overcame Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield to progress.

Koke, Atleti captain, speaking to Movistar+: "We're absolutely thrilled, eliminating a team of Barça's level. We struggled at the beginning, but the team overcame it. The effort was enormous and we are deserved winners of the tie."

Antoine Griezmann, Atleti forward, speaking to Movistar+: "I'm very happy. Two mistakes can cost you dearly in games like this. I lost the ball on the second [goal] – I was out of position. In the end, thanks to our fans and our quality, we were able to score the goal."

Atleti reaction: Ademola Lookman on reaching the semi-finals

Ademola Lookman, Atleti goalscorer, speaking to TNT Sports: "Going 2-0 down [was tough]. A game of two halves, really, we stuck in there, we dug in. We didn't get the win tonight but we're through to the semi-finals."

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "It's been 14 years and honestly, seeing the team still competing really moves me. The players have changed, we've had to start over many times and yet here we are again among the top four in Europe. We put in a tremendous effort in the first half and despite some individual mistakes, we managed to get back into the game. The goal was a real beauty. The second half was more evenly matched. The substitutions gave us a boost of energy and they lost some of the pace they had shown in the first half."

Barcelona reaction: Hansi Flick on elimination by Atleti

Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona midfielder, speaking to Movistar+: "We played a very good match. We gave it our all. I have the feeling that luck wasn't on our side. We're growing and we have a young, talented team that can compete for everything. We're going to keep going like this."

Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach: "We're disappointed. We had plenty of chances, especially in the first half. We had the chance to score a third goal, but instead we conceded. In terms of mentality and attitude, the team gave it their all. They did a fantastic job, but we just didn't come through."

Ousmane Dembélé, Paris striker, speaking to Prime Video: "We're so happy that we were able to win this game because it was really difficult, especially the second half. But we found a way to win, and we're through to the semi-finals, and we are delighted. I think we are at the same level [as last season]. We have this desire to win trophies – we will try to go all the way to the end, we will play our game until the end of the competition."

Marquinhos, Paris defender, speaking to Canal+: "Liverpool used their strengths, but we were solid. Then we finally scored. You have to know how to do that, and be strong when things get tough. We knew we weren't qualified after the first leg, so the mentality was to win."

Paris reaction: Matvei Safonov on quarter-final success against Liverpool

Matvei Safonov, Paris goalkeeper, speaking to Canal+: "We're certainly very happy. It was a really tough match. We're glad we managed to win in the end. We showed that we came here to win, which is important. It's very emotional to be in the semi-finals. It's a wonderful feeling."

Paris coach Luis Enrique, speaking to Prime Video: "It was an intense match between teams who play really good football. It's an honour to play at Anfield and the first half went more for us because we controlled the match and could create a few chances. In the second half, it was different: we suffered a lot, they pressed high and took a lot of risks. Last season, everybody thought we could not win the Champions League because we are so young. Now everybody knows we are the champions, but we need to grow. That's our objective."

Luis Enrique reaction to Paris going through to semi-finals

Ibrahima Konaté, Liverpool defender: "We have to be happy because many players came back from injury, like [Alexander] Isak. [Paris] are a little bit better than last season and to make a performance like that against them... We lost, but we have to build from that and realise how good we can be."

Liverpool reaction: Ibrahima Konaté on quarter-final exit

Arne Slot, Liverpool coach, speaking to Prime Video: "We got much more than we deserved last week by only losing 2-0. What was also the same as last season was getting much less than we deserved at home. We should have won. It's also the quality of [Paris] that they don't concede from the chances we had, and the finishing of Ousmane Dembélé probably tells you why he won the [2025] Ballon d'Or and why Paris won the Champions League last season and have a good chance to win it again."