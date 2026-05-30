Paris equal single-season Champions League goals record

Paris Saint-Germain are the top scorers in this season's UEFA Champions League with 45 goals, Ousmane Dembélé's final equaliser taking them two goals clear of the side they beat in the semi-finals, Bayern München. The Bavarian side managed 43 goals before their elimination, making this the first time in the competition's history that two different clubs have broken the 40-goal mark in a single edition.

We look back at the most prolific teams in the competition's history.

All the 2025/26 stats

Which team has scored the most goals in a Champions League season?

1999/2000: Barcelona – 45 goals

This season was the first of four to contain a second group stage as the number of teams in the competition proper expanded from 24 to 32. Louis van Gaal's side played 16 of a possible 17 matches, their campaign ending with a 5-3 aggregate defeat by Valencia in the semi-finals.

The Blaugrana scored 19 times in the first group stage against AIK, Arsenal and Fiorentina, with 17 more coming in the second group stage against Hertha, Porto and Sparta Praha, before they overcame Chelsea 6-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Thirteen different players found the net with Rivaldo (ten), Patrick Kluivert (seven) and current Paris coach Luis Enrique (six) leading the way.

Barcelona vs Porto: Rivaldo's 2000 treble

2025/26: Paris – 45 goals

Paris levelled Barcelona's record in the Budapest final against Arsenal, their 17th game of the campaign. They had moved within one of the mark in the 1-1 semi-final second leg against Bayern and had put five past the Bavarian side in a nine-goal first-leg thriller, something they also did against Chelsea in the round of 16 first leg, though their biggest haul came on Matchday 3 when they won 7-2 at Leverkusen.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leads the way with ten goals, with Ousmane Dembélé (eight), Vitinha (six) and Désiré Doué (five) also prolific. Ten of their goals have been scored by substitutes, breaking the previous Champions League record set by Kaiserslautern in 1998/99.

Highlights: Paris 5-4 Bayern München

2019/20: Bayern – 43 goals

Bayern's tally in their Champions League-winning campaign came from only 11 fixtures due to the quarter-finals onwards being single matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning they averaged an astonishing 3.91 goals per game.

Hansi Flick's side won all six group stage games, their 24 goals including a 7-2 win at Tottenham and 6-0 success at Crvena Zvezda. Seven more came across two legs against Chelsea in the round of 16 before one of the most extraordinary results in the competition's history when they beat Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals.

Robert Lewandowski plundered 15 goals in just ten matches to spearhead their charge to the title – they beat Paris 1-0 in the final – while Serge Gnabry helped himself to nine.

Watch all of Bayern's 2019/20 Champions League goals

2024/25: Barcelona – 43 goals

This season featured the introduction of the 36-team league phase, with each club now playing eight games at that stage. Barcelona made the most of the new format by racking up a remarkable 28 goals in the league phase, hitting five against Young Boys, Crvena Zvezda and Benfica, plus four against Bayern.

Hansi Flick's men then saw off Benfica (4-1 agg) and Dortmund (5-3 agg) in the knockout phase before falling 7-6 on aggregate to Inter in one of the greatest semi-final ties ever.

Raphinha finished joint-top scorer in the competition with 13 goals – the most by a Brazilian player in any Champions League campaign – while Lewandowski managed 11 and Lamine Yamal five.

See Raphinha's 13 goals

2025/26: Bayern – 43 goals

Like Barcelona in the previous campaign, Bayern ended the league phase in second place, winning seven of their eight matches and scoring 22 times in the process. Vincent Kompany's side picked up the pace in the knockout phase with a 10-2 aggregate success against Atalanta in the round of 16; the 4-3 quarter-final second-leg thriller against Real Madrid and 5-4 semi-final opener against Paris made for equally compelling viewing, but their pursuit of the overall record was ended by a home draw against Paris in their semi-final decider.

Twelve different scorers have helped Bayern to their total with Harry Kane's 14 the highest tally ever by an English player in a single Champions League edition. Luis Díaz scored in four successive appearances to take his haul to seven goals, while Michael Olise managed five.

Highlights: Bayern München 4-3 Real Madrid

Other teams to break the 40-goal mark

2013/14: Real Madrid – 41 goals

2017/18: Liverpool – 41 goals