Meet the 2026/27 Champions League league phase teams

UEFA coefficient ranking: 7

How they qualified: First in England

Last season: Champions League final

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2005/06, 2025/26)

Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Gabriel (79)

Coach: Mikel Arteta

Assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019, Arteta guided Arsenal to a 14th FA Cup title in his first season in charge. After eighth and fifth-placed Premier League finishes in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Arteta's team finished runners-up in each of the following three campaigns before they finally tasted title success last season, along with a berth in the Champions League final, which they narrowly lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

Key player: Bukayo Saka

Saka came through the ranks before his break-out season with the Gunners in 2019/20. Blessed with creativity and fine finishing ability, the right-winger passed 60 league goals and 300 total appearances for the club last term. He played a key role in ending Arsenal's 22-year wait for a league title.

Big summer signing: Bruno Guimarães

The creative midfielder scored 30 goals in his 153 league appearances for Newcastle, who he joined after a two-year spell at Lyon. He became the first Magpies captain to lift a domestic trophy in 70 years after leading the team to League Cup final success against Liverpool in 2025, and is closing on 50 caps for Brazil following their World Cup campaign.

One to watch: Max Dowman

The 2025/26 season was record-breaking for teenage midfielder Max Dowman, who became the youngest-ever Champions League player at the age of 15 years 308 days as he was introduced as a substitute against Slavia Praha in November. The attacking midfielder is now also the youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer after he netted against Everton during the Gunners' title-winning campaign, and it seems the sky is the limit for this talented youngster.

2025/26 season

The Gunners marked their 100th consecutive season in the English top tier by winning their first Premier League title since 2003/04, and their 14th in total. Defeat on penalties by Paris in the Champions League final did not take too much gloss off the celebrations, as an estimated one million fans took to the streets to cheer the team on during their open-top bus trip around north London.

Did you know?

Arsenal became the first team to finish the league phase with a 100% record last season and reached their second Champions League final without losing a game.