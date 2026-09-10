Champions League Matchday 1 Thursday highlights and round-up: Winning starts for Bayern, Como, Man Utd

Traditional UEFA Champions League powerhouses Bayern München and Manchester United eased to big victories, with Italian newcomers Como also catching the eye on Thursday and Lens recovering from 2-1 down after 90 minutes to triumph.

We round up all the league phase action as Matchday 1 concluded.

League phase table

Highlights: Bayern München 5-0 Bodø/Glimt

The German side hit five second-half goals as they got up and running in impression fashion. Joshua Kimmich's effort against the post was the closest either side came in the first 45 minutes, but visiting goalkeeper Nikita Haikin was forced off at the interval and his replacement Julian Faye Lund’s first action was to pick the ball out the net after Jamal Musiala's strike. Harry Kane’s header doubled the lead before an unstoppable Alphonso Davies effort and classy late double from Michael Olise rounded off the scoring against a Bodø/Glimt side who ended with ten men following Odin Bjørtuft's late red card.

Player of the Match: Michael Olise (Bayern München)

Champions League highlights: Manchester United 4-0 Sabah

Michael Carrick's men marked their Champions League return with an emphatic win against the competition debutants. Matheus Cunha edged the hosts in front midway through the first half and after Joy-Lance Mickels almost levelled, two well-taken goals in the space of three minutes from Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Šeško put the Red Devils in control before the interval. Lisandro Martínez rounded off the scoring.

Player of the Match: Patrick Dorgu (Man Utd)

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 1-1 Roma

Archie Brown scored Fenerbahçe's first goal in the competition proper for 18 years to earn a point in an engrossing contest in Istanbul. Roma, themselves playing their first Champions League match since 2019, tested home goalkeeper Ederson through Paulo Dybala and went ahead when Bryan Cristante drilled in from distance before half-time. Left-back Brown clipped in the equaliser soon after the restart, Nathan Aké heading against the bar late on for the hosts.

Player of the Match: Archie Brown (Fenerbahçe)

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Highlights: PSV 1-1 Shakhtar

The points were shared in a tight contest featuring two well-executed goals either side of half-time. Gleiker Mendoza put the visitors ahead with a stunning strike from a tight angle at the end of the first half, but PSV quickly restored parity after the interval when Armando Obispo cut back to Sergiño Dest, who fired in with some aplomb. Right-back Dest also made a crucial block at the other end to deny Lassina Traoré late on.

Player of the Match: Sergiño Dest (PSV)

Champions League highlights: Como 4-1 Leipzig

Como announced their arrival on European football's biggest stage with a masterclass in pace and precision. It took Cesc Fàbregas' side just 15 minutes to open their Champions League account, Martin Baturina slotting in after a neat exchange with Tasos Douvikas, before the roles were reversed 23 minutes later. Assane Diao added a third on the counter after the break, and though Andrija Maksimović pulled one back, substitute Máximo Perrone restored the three-goal cushion in the 90th minute.

Player of the Match: Martin Baturina (Como)

Champions League highlights: Slavia Praha 2-3 Lens

Lens recovered from 2-1 down after 90 minutes to snatch the points against a battling Slavia Praha side who twice took the lead with ten men. Ruben Aguilar stuck the decisive blow in added time after Danijel Šturm's double had left the hosts on the brink of their first Champions League win in almost 7,000 days despite having Mikuláš Konečný dismissed four minutes after half-time. Šturm's opener was cancelled out by Abdallah Sima before Florian Thauvin answered the Slovenian's rasping second. Aguilar capped the comeback in the 93rd minute.

Player of the Match: Florian Thauvin (Lens)

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