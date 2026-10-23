Champions League Performance Insights: How Como delivered statement victory

To put Como’s triumph over Manchester United into its proper context, it helps to know some history. When United last won the UEFA Champions League in 2008, Como were gaining promotion from Serie D (as they did again as recently as 2019).

Therefore, when Player of the Match Nico Paz called it a “historic night for all of us”, he was not exaggerating.

The way the competition newcomers achieved their second win of this league phase was significant too for the way it displayed the identity of a team who stepped out of Serie B only in 2024. “I liked the way my team played with confidence, with quality, with a clear head, with aggression, with ferocious pressing,” said coach Cesc Fàbregas, whose side offered all that and more.

In the following analysis, UEFA’s game insights unit – working with UEFA Technical Observer Roberto Martínez – will shine a light on the structure that provides a platform for their success. As Martínez explains: “Everything starts from a well-disciplined belief in their positional play. They defend with the ball and then when they can, they execute very well-synchronised moves.”

Structure, patience and control

Champions League tactical insights: Structure and patience

With this example of Como in possession, note how Fàbregas calls for patience before two longer passes then open up United. They happily play a series of short passes before going forward with impressive purpose and penetration.

Overloads and connections

Martínez highlights the “incredible control of the game” achieved through strong connections between individuals, citing how pivots Luis Milla and Máximo Perrone linked up with the centre-backs.

Champions League tactical insights: Overloads and connections

Fàbregas praised his players for showing “the mentality and the quality to recognise so many free spaces” and fundamental to this is their ability to create overloads, particularly at the back.

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Speed of execution

Champions League tactical insights: Speed of execution

Como's second goal provides a vivid example of the side in full flow, a blue blur of movement and precision that concludes with Tasos Douvikas scoring from Nico Paz’s assist.

Coaching reflections: Freedom within a structure

For coaches looking at Como, a key point is how they combine structure and freedom in their play to create and exploit space. “They need to feel this freedom within themselves to be expressing why they’re here,” said Fàbregas.

For Martínez, this was pivotal. Como's fourth goal, for which centre-back Jacobo Ramón stepped forward in open play to score, provides a perfect illustration. He said: “They’re very disciplined in their structure but the players have the freedom to understand when they can drop that structure and a centre-back joining in in the box to finish is a beautiful example of what Como are.”