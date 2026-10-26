Alexia Putellas wins 2026 Women's Ballon d'Or

Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas has won her third Women's Ballon d'Or.

The 32-year-old, who also won the honour in 2021 and 2022, was named ahead of Ewa Pajor and Khadija Shaw, having been 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season after scoring seven times and assisting a further seven goals during Barcelona's triumphant European campaign.

Alexia, who joined London City Lionesses ahead of the 2026/27 season, was also Player of the Finals while winning the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League with Spain.

It was a night to celebrate for Women's Club of the Year Barcelona, with coach Pere Romeu, who led the Blaugrana to four trophies in 2025/26, also named Women's Coach of the Year.

Two individual awards went to Barcelona players – 20-year-old midfielder Vicky López was recognised as Women's Young Talent of the Year, while Cata Coll was Women's Goalkeeper of the Year after keeping 23 clean sheets in 39 matches with Spain and Barcelona.

Mexico and Pachuca forward Charlyn Corral was Women's Striker of the Year.

Women's Ballon d'Or top ten

1. Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona/London City Lionesses)

2. Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

3. Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)

4. Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, OL Lyonnes)

5. Patri Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

6. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

7. Pernille Harder (Denmark, Bayern München)

8. Clàudia Pina (Spain, Barcelona)

9. Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal)

10. Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City Current)

Full Women's Ballon d'Or rankings

All the 2026 award winners Men's Ballon d'Or: Harry Kane (England, Bayern München)

Women's Ballon d'Or: Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona/London City Lionesses)

Men's Young Talent of the Year: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women's Young Talent of the Year: Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Unai Simón (Spain, Athletic Club)

Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)

Men's Coach of the Year: Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain national team)

Women's Coach of the Year: Pere Romeu (Spain, Barcelona)

Men's Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona (Spain)

Men's Striker of the Year: Harry Kane (England, Bayern München)

Women's Striker of the Year: Charlyn Corral (Mexico, Pachuca)

Sócrates Award, presented by L’Équipe and Peace and Sport for solidarity initiatives and societal causes supported by a committed champion: Bukayo Saka

The Ballon d'Or®, the most prestigious and distinguished award in the world of football, created by France Football in 1956, celebrated its 70th anniversary by holding this year's ceremony in London, England, on Monday 26 October for the first time.

Presented annually by France Football (owned by L'Équipe Group), the award has been co-organised with UEFA since 2024, and this symbolic choice of venue paid tribute to English footballer Sir Stanley Matthews, the award's inaugural winner 70 years ago.