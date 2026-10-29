Champions League Matchday 4: Key stats and what to look out for in every game

The UEFA Champions League stars are back in action, with Matchday 4 games taking place on Tuesday 3 November and Wednesday 4 November.

We take a look at the key facts and stats from every fixture as the league phase continues.

All matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless stated.

Pick your Fantasy team!

Tuesday 3 November

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (18:45) The sides' only previous meetings came in the 2008/09 Champions League group stage, when Sporting CP won 1-0 away and 1-0 at home.

Sporting CP have never lost to Ukrainian opposition in eight UEFA matches (W7 D1), and have won all four of their Champions League proper matches against Ukrainian clubs.

None of Shakhtar's 22 UEFA matches against Portuguese opposition has finished goalless.

On 3 November 2010 (exactly 16 years before this game) Shakhtar beat Arsenal 2-1 at home in the Champions League group stage.

Sporting CP's Luis Suárez has scored in three consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances, equalling the club record held by Sá Pinto and Nani. A goal here would set a new club record and equal Luis Díaz's Colombian record of four.

Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (18:45) This is the first UEFA meeting between the sides. Galatasaray have not beaten a German side at home in UEFA competition since a 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1992/93 UEFA Cup second round. They are without a win in nine home matches against German clubs since then (D5 L4).

Galatasaray's İlkay Gündoğan faced Stuttgart seven times during his days with Nürnberg and Dortmund – he was undefeated in those games (W5 D2).

The hosts' Leroy Sané won ten of his 14 games against Stuttgart during his spells at Schalke and Bayern (L2). He needs one appearance to reach 50 in the UEFA Champions League group stage/league phase.

Victor Osimhen (8) needs two goals to equal Burak Yılmaz (10) as Galatasaray's second-highest scorer in the Champions League proper, behind Hakan Şükür (13)

Stuttgart's only previous UEFA match against Turkish opposition was a 1-0 defeat at Fenerbahçe in last season's UEFA Europa League league phase.

Stuttgart have scored in each of their last 11 Champions League group stage/league phase away matches.

On 3 November 1999 (exactly 27 years before this match), Galatasaray beat Milan 3-2 at home in the Champions League group stage

Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München The sides have met eight times in UEFA competition, with Bayern winning four and Atleti two. Their first meetings came in the 1973/74 European Cup final, which Bayern won 4-0 in a replay after a 1-1 draw, both games in Brussels.

Atleti are unbeaten in their three home matches against Bayern (W2 D1), and their last 16 UEFA home matches against German opposition (W12 D4). Their last home defeat by a German side was 1-0 against Borussia Dortmund in the 1996/97 Champions League group stage.

Atleti's Alejandro Grimaldo only lost one of his six games against Bayern during his days with Leverkusen (W2 D3), and scored in both Bundesliga matches against them in 2023/24. However, he suffered defeats in all six Champions League games against them during his time with Benfica.

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has scored in each of his last ten Champions League appearances (group stage/league phase to final). Another goal would equal Cristiano Ronaldo's competition record of 11 successive scoring appearances.

Manuel Neuer (163) needs one appearance to become the German player with the most Champions League appearances outright, moving clear of Thomas Müller, and to go third on his own on the all-time list, ahead of Müller and Lionel Messi.

Bayern's Jonathan Tah has faced Atlei more times (five) than any other side in the Champions League. His record against them whilst at Leverkusen was W2 D1 L2, but away from home it is D1 L2.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa The sides have met four times in UEFA competition, in two two-legged ties. Barcelona won 4-3 on aggregate in the 1977/78 UEFA Cup quarter-finals (2-2 away, 2-1 at home), and Villa won the 1982 UEFA Super Cup 3-1 on aggregate (0-1 away, 3-0 at home).

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 15 UEFA home matches against English opposition (W10 D5), since a 2-1 defeat by Liverpool in the 2006/07 Champions League round of 16.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (19y 113d on matchday) has scored 13 UEFA Champions League proper goals as a teenager, level with Kylian Mbappé's record before turning 20. One more would give him that record outright.

Villa have won only one of their eight UEFA away matches in Spain (D3 L4), 1-0 at Celta in the 1998/99 UEFA Cup second round.

Villa's Leon Goretzka won his first four Champions League games against Barcelona, including the famous 8-2 success in 2020 as a Bayern player, though the run ended in the 2024/25 league phase.

Villans defender Pau Torres suffered seven defeats in eight games (W1) against Barcelona during his time with Villarreal (2016–2023).

Feyenoord vs Inter The sides have only met in two UEFA two-legged ties, and each has gone through once. Feyenoord won the 2001/02 UEFA Cup semi-final (1-0 away, 2-2 at home), and Inter won the 2024/25 Champions League round of 16 tie (2-0 away, 2-1 at home).

Feyenoord are unbeaten in their six Champions League group stage/league phase home matches against Italian opposition (W4 D2); Inter are unbeaten in their last 14 UEFA matches against Dutch clubs (W10 D4).

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (12) needs one goal to equal Hakan Şükür and Burak Yılmaz (13) as Türkiye's leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League proper.

Marcus Thuram was on target in both legs when these sides met in the 2024/25 Champions League last 16.

Feyenoord forward Nacho Ferri and Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez both represented small Valencian club UD Alzira at youth level.

Bodø/Glimt vs Lille This is the first UEFA meeting between the sides. Bodø/Glimt have never beaten a French club in UEFA competition. Lille's only previous UEFA match against Norwegian opposition was a 2-1 home win against Brann in the 2025/26 Europa League league phase. This is their first UEFA match in Norway.

Bodø/Glimt have won their last four Champions League proper home matches: 3-1 against Manchester City, 3-1 against Inter, 3-0 against Sporting CP and 1-0 against Borussia Dortmund.

Jens Petter Hauge twice played against Lille as a Milan player in the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League (D1 L1).

Six Bodø/Glimt players have appeared in all 15 of the club's UEFA Champions League proper matches: Patrick Berg, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Nikita Haikin, Jens Petter Hauge, Andreas Helmersen and Fredrik Sjøvold.

Both Bodø/Glimt's and Lille's last ten UEFA Champions League proper matches have produced 39 goals, an average of 3.90 per game.

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava This is the first UEFA meeting between the sides. LASK's only previous UEFA match against Slovak opposition was a 7-0 home win against DAC Dunajská Streda in the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.

Slovan have lost all four of their UEFA away matches against Austrian clubs, and have won two and lost six of their eight UEFA matches against Austrian opposition overall

LASK 3-2 win at Sporting CP on Matchday 3 for their first Champions League proper victory; Slovan have lost all 11 of their UEFA Champions League proper matches.

Five Slovan players have appeared in all 11 of the club's Champions League proper matches: Kenan Bajrić, Tigran Barseghyan, César Blackman, Nino Marcelli and Dominik Takáč

Slovan defender Kevin Wimmer is a former LASK player, making his senior breakthrough at the Austrian club and tallying 31 appearances in the 2011/12 season before joining Köln.

Wimmer and current LASK midfielder Robert Ljubičić were club-mates at SK Rapid in the 2021/22 season.

Manchester United vs Roma The sides have met eight times in UEFA competition, with Manchester United winning five, Roma two and one drawn. United have won all four of their home matches against Roma, scoring 15 goals.

United boss Michael Carrick came up against Roma six times in the Champions League during his playing days. Most notably, he scored twice in United’s 7-1 quarter-final second leg win in 2007.

Roma have won only one of their 21 UEFA away matches against English clubs (D8 L12), 1-0 at Liverpool in the 2000/01 UEFA Cup fourth round. They are without a win in 16 such matches since (D6 L10).

Roma's Paulo Dybala and Red Devils defender Matthijs de Ligt were Juventus team-mates between 2019 and 2022, playing more than 80 matches together. Dybala twice played United in the 2018/19 Champions League, scoring the only goal in a win at Old Trafford.

Other United players with Serie A experience include Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu. Former Bologna man Zirkzee scored and assisted in his most recent meeting against Roma.

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain This is the first UEFA meeting between the sides. Villarreal are unbeaten in their two Champions League proper matches against French clubs (W1 D1, both vs Lille). Villarreal have won three of their last four UEFA matches against French teams (L1).

Villarreal winger Nicolas Pépé has come up against Paris with three different teams: French sides Angers, Lille and Nice. Pépé made a key contribution to his one victory against Paris, scoring once and assisting twice in a 5-1 Lille win in April 2019.

Villarreal goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi came up against Paris five times in three consecutive Champions League seasons (2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22) during his Leipzig days.

Vitinha (12) needs one goal to equal Deco (13) in fourth place among Portuguese scorers in the UEFA Champions League proper. He has scored in each of his last two appearances.

Fabián Ruiz made his first top-flight appearance against Villarreal, coming on as a Real Betis substitute in 1-1 draw in August 2015.

Paris Saint-Germain are unbeaten in their last 13 UEFA Champions League proper matches (W9 D4), equalling the club record (2012/13 to 2013/14).

Lowdown on all 36 teams

Wednesday 4 November

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid (18:45) The sides have met four times in UEFA competition, winning one each, with two draws. Madrid won their 1985/86 UEFA Cup first-round tie 5-1 on aggregate (0-1 away, 5-0 at home), and the 2002/03 Champions League group games finished 3-3 in Athens and 2-2 in Madrid.

AEK Athens striker Luka Jović was signed to Real Madrid between 2019 and 2022. Nine of his 51 appearances for the club came in the Champions League.

Oleksandr Zubkov scored in both of his two Champions League appearances against Real Madrid when he was a Shakhtar player.

AEK are unbeaten in their two home matches against Madrid (W1 D1), and in their two Champions League proper home matches against Spanish clubs, both draws: 3-3 against Madrid in October 2002 and 1-1 against Deportivo La Coruña in September 2003.

Madrid have won only one of their eight UEFA away matches against Greek clubs (D5 L2), 4-3 at Olympiacos in last season's league phase.

Jude Bellingham needs one appearance to reach 60 in the Champions League. At 23 years and 128 days, he would be the youngest player to get there, ahead of Iker Casillas (23y 167d).

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool (18:45) This is the first UEFA meeting between the sides. Fenerbahçe have won four, drawn two and lost six of their 12 UEFA home matches against English clubs, while Liverpool have won only one of their eight UEFA away matches against Turkish clubs (D1 L6).

Romelu Lukaku made 166 appearances for Liverpool's rivals Everton and scored three Merseyside derby goals.

Ederson faced Liverpool in the 2017/18 Champions League quarter-finals as a Manchester City player. The Reds won both legs.

Fenerbahçe are without a win in their last ten Champions League proper matches (D4 L6), the longest winless run in their history in the competition.

Liverpool have lost their last three UEFA away matches against Turkish opposition (all 1-0).

None of Liverpool's last 46 UEFA matches has been drawn (W32 L14). Their last draw was 3-3 at home to Benfica in the 2021/22 Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis This is the first UEFA meeting between the sides, and Real Betis' first Champions League proper match against German opposition. Dortmund have won their last four UEFA matches against Spanish clubs, all four of them at home.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini will take charge of his 70th UEFA Champions League match; his record in his previous 69 (with five different clubs) is W30 D23 L16. His Málaga side were knocked out of the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals by Dortmund.

Betis have won all three of their league phase matches: 3-2 at Lille, 3-2 at home to Porto and 1-0 at home to Feyenoord. It is the first time they have won three successive Champions League matches.

Marc Bartra joined Real Betis from Dortmund in 2018. Barring a one-year stay at Trabzonspor in 2022/23, Bartra has been with the Seville club ever since.

Betis captain Isco has faced Dortmund with three different clubs in the Champions League: Málaga, Real Madrid and Sevilla. Isco scored in Real Madrid's 2014 quarter-final first-leg win against the German club.

Porto vs Napoli The sides' only encounters came in two two-legged ties, and each has gone through once. Napoli won both legs 1-0 in the 1974/75 UEFA Cup second round, and Porto won the 2013/14 Europa League round of 16 tie 3-2 on aggregate (1-0 at home, 2-2 away).

Porto have lost only four of their 20 UEFA home matches against Italian clubs (W8 D8), and are unbeaten in their last six (W4 D2) since a 2-0 defeat by Juventus in the 2016/17 Champions League round of 16.

Porto's Jakub Kiwior made three league appearances against Napoli in his Spezia days (W1 L2).

Napoli have won five of their six Champions League proper matches against Portuguese clubs (L1), the defeat coming at Benfica (2-0) in last season's league phase.

Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne (85) needs one appearance to move clear of Axel Witsel as the Belgian with the second-most Champions League proper appearances; Thibaut Courtois (102 prior to Matchday 4) is top.

Napoli are without a win in their last seven Champions League proper away matches (D1 L6).

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge This is the first UEFA meeting between the sides. PSV have lost all three of their UEFA Champions League proper matches against Belgian clubs.

Club Brugge have never won a UEFA away match against Dutch opposition (D1 L1): 0-0 at Twente in the 1989/90 UEFA Cup first round and a 2-0 defeat at Ajax in the 2003/04 Champions League group stage.

PSV forward Ivan Perišić shot to prominence during his time at Club Brugge. The Croatian international scored 35 goals in 89 games for the Belgian club between 2009–11.

PSV have scored in each of their last 21 UEFA home matches, a club record, and in each of their last 18 UEFA Champions League proper home matches, also a club record.

Club Brugge's Matteo Dams made six Champions League appearances for PSV in 2024/25.

Club Brugge icon Hans Vanaken spent several years in the youth set-up at PSV but never played for the first team. Noa Lang, Marc Degryse, Timmy Simons and Eidur Gudjohnsen are among others to have played for both teams.

Lens vs Como This is the first UEFA meeting between the sides, and Como's first UEFA match against French opposition. Lens have won four and lost two of their six UEFA home matches against Italian clubs, including a 2-1 win against Milan in the 2002/03 Champions League group stage.

Como have scored first and scored in the first half in each of their three Champions League matches this season.

Going into Matchday 4, Lens' Florian Thauvin led the Champions League in chances created, with 15.

Como's Tasos Douvikas has scored in each of his first three Champions League appearances. He would equal Vangelis Pavlidis' Greek record of four successive scoring appearances in the Champions League proper if he scores.

Nico Paz has been directly involved in five of Como's ten goals in the league phase (two goals, three assists).

Como goalkeeper Jean Butez was called up to the France squad for the recent internationals to replace Lens custodian Robin Risser.

Slavia Praha vs Arsenal The sides have met five times in UEFA competition. Arsenal have won three and two have been drawn: 7-0 at home and 0-0 away in the 2007/08 Champions League group stage, 1-1 at home and 4-0 away in the 2020/21 Europa League quarter-finals, and 3-0 away in last season's league phase.

Slavia have not scored in any of their three UEFA home matches against Arsenal; Arsenal are unbeaten in all 11 of their UEFA matches against Czech opposition (W9 D2), and have kept a clean sheet in all six of their away games in Czechia (W5 D1).

Tomáš Holeš scored Slavia's equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the 2020/21 Europa League quarter-final first leg. Arsenal won the return leg 4-0 in Prague.

Arsenal's 7-0 win over Slavia in the Champions League on 23 October 2007 remains their joint-biggest win in European club competition.

Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino (two) scored the goals when Arsenal won 3-0 at Slavia in last season's league phase. Max Dowman (15 years and 308 days) became the youngest player in Champions League history in that game too.

Slavia are without a win in their last 18 UEFA competition matches (D6 L12), their longest winless run in the club's UEFA history; Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 18 Champions League matches (W13 D5), a club record

Viking vs Sabah This is the first UEFA meeting between the sides, and the first UEFA match for either club against opposition from the other's country.

Viking are looking for their first Champions League proper win in their debut campaign (D1 L2); each of Viking's last seven UEFA home matches has produced at least three goals.

Viking's Erik Botheim scored both goals in Malmö's 2-1 win against Sabah's Azerbaijani league rivals Qarabağ in the 2024/25 Europa League league phase.

Zlatko Tripić has been directly involved in three of Viking's five Champions League goals (one goal, two assists). Peter Christiansen has scored in each of his last two appearances.

Sabah have lost their last three UEFA away matches; none of their last 15 UEFA matches has been drawn (W9 L6), and none of their 25 UEFA competition matches has finished goalless.

All the league phase fixtures

Further ahead

Few teams have contrasting experience in the Champions League as much as Sabah and Barcelona, and the pair meet in Baku on Matchday 5.

Those of a nostalgic persuasion will be looking forward to the Matchday 5 contest between Club Brugge and Liverpool. The Reds came out on top when they met in the 1978 European Cup final.

Porto coach Francesco Farioli locked horns with Feyenoord during his year as Ajax coach and he will be reacquainted with them again on Matchday 5.