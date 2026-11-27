How to beat a high press is one of the central questions facing coaches in elite football today.

On Matchday 4, UEFA's game insights unit analysed how Porto managed it, and this week Real Madrid provided a compelling example in their 5-1 comeback victory over PSV.

As it happened: Madrid 5-1 PSV

The way Madrid did it was all the more striking for their difficulties in the first half when PSV led.

Midfielder Bernardo Silva gave TNT Sports a detailed explanation of the challenge that Madrid faced and the response they found, saying: “When you play against this type of team that goes very aggressive in the press and goes man to man, you need to win your duels, you need to keep the ball to find the right timings to then find the third man to then allow you to attack and we didn’t do that [in the first half].

“In the second half, it was completely the opposite. Our players were much more precise in the way that we kept the ball, that we did the build-up. Our attackers won all those duels, all those balls that allowed us to put them in danger and then attack.”

For UEFA Technical Observer Aitor Karanka, Madrid coach José Mourinho’s half-time changes were pivotal to this change. Karanka, Mourinho’s assistant in his first spell at Madrid, explains: “[Ibrahima] Konaté and [Dean] Huijsen offered more possibility of playing out from the back and Jude Bellingham in the place of [Aurélien] Tchouaméni meant Arda Güler and Bernardo Silva had more control of the ball."

Mourinho himself, speaking after the game, asserted: “We played with Bernardo and Arda as the two in midfield, two players who know only how to play football [and] we gave the game a different dynamic.”

PSV's high, man-to-man pressure

Champions League Insights: PSV’s high, man-to-man pressure

Our video analysis begins with PSV centre-back Lutsharel Geertruida offering a striking example of their high press. Full-back Sergiño Dest told UEFA: “We started well, pressed them really high and created good chances.”

Madrid playing through the press

Champions League Insights: Madrid playing through the press

Next we highlight Huijsen, who helped change the game as a ball-playing centre-back able to play passes between the lines.

Game-changing impact of Bellingham and Güler

Madrid’s midfield control in the second half is reflected by this third video below in which Bellingham’s composure – as he drops deep to connect – stands out.

Champions League Insights: Game-changing Bellingham & Güler

Coaching reflections: Tips for beating the press

UEFA Technical Observer Steve Holland was Mourinho’s assistant at Chelsea and he offers the following advice to young coaches: “It’s important for your midfielders and attacking players to be comfortable receiving the ball against man-for-man pressure. As we saw with Madrid, they were able to play over the press and collect second balls to then run and play forward.

"You need support from the midfielders behind the ball and third-man forward runs to break the man-for-man pressure."

Holland's three keys • Quick combinations

• Playing forward – anticipating second balls

• Running forward – being decisive in 1v1 situations

A La Liga and Champions League winner with Real Madrid between two spells at Athletic Club, defender Aitor Karanka became Spain's Under-16 coach after hanging up his boots. He subsequently took the helm at Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Birmingham, Granada and Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

﻿Having gained his FA coaching badge at 22, Steve Holland spent 17 years working in Crewe Alexandra's famous footballing academy. He was assistant to a series of successful managers at Chelsea and served as Gareth Southgate's second-in-command as England reached the final of UEFA EURO 2020.