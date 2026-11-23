"The hardest thing to do is build an attack centrally because normally it's the most condensed part of the pitch," says UEFA Technical Observer Steve Cooper, reflecting on one of the chief challenges that attacking players face in the UEFA Champions League. "But if you can put numbers through the middle centrally, you give yourself the option of being able to do that."

As we look ahead to Matchday 5, Cooper’s observation fits a theme that UEFA’s game insights unit identified in the last round of fixtures when 46 per cent of all open-play assists came centrally.

No team did that better than newcomers Como, a team hitting the ground running in the UEFA Champions League and who have the competition’s leading assist-maker in No10 Nico Paz.

Explaining the approach which earned their record-equalling 9-1 win at Lens, UEFA Technical Observer Ernesto Valverde says: "Como are a team who train with that aim of combining to attract their opponent to specific zones, to then switch to another side and to also change the rhythm once they break the line if their opponents press high."

Pulling defenders out of position

Champions League tactical insights: Pulling defenders out of position

Before focusing on Como, consider this example from Leipzig’s match with Manchester City which highlights the importance of team movement to drag defenders out of position.

Valverde says: "When a player drives inside, it means a defence contracts to shut down centrally, meaning Antonio Nusa takes advantage on the outside. Generally, players move instinctively into free spaces and so it’s important to make penetrating movements which then create a passing option, like we see here."

Combining to penetrate centrally

Champions League tactical insights: Combining to penetrate centrally

Moving on to Lucas Da Cunha’s strike at Lens, with four Como men inside, they could play through the middle to go wide before then penetrating inside. "Como have players who can turn in tight spaces and quickly move on to the next line," Valverde adds.

No10 and No9 in tandem

Champions League tactical insights: No10 and No9 in tandem

Here Valverde cites Paz’s movement ahead of teeing up Tasos Douvikas: "One of the most important things for an attacking midfielder is the position they occupy when their team-mates have the ball – being able to float behind the opposition midfield line, as Paz does, in such a way that when they receive, they’re in position to go directly at defenders."

Coaching reflection: Working on positional play

A key coaching point is how to work on getting your No10s into optimal positions in central areas. Valverde says: "Training sessions with a positional-play component help players to learn how to look for good positions to receive behind the opposition and keep the play moving. Lionel Messi is a master at that."

Cooper adds: "One good option is zoned, small-sided games – such as having a zoned-off area of the pitch where you'd like your No10 to receive against a certain number of defenders. For the other players, the challenge might be: can you play into the No10 before you can attack the goal? It can't just be about the number 10s because there's always structure above, below and each side of the 10s."

A coach who always urges his teams to play with courage and flair, Steve Cooper took charge of the England Under-16 and U17 teams before accepting his first senior post at Swansea. He went on to manage Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Danish side Brøndby.

In a productive coaching career, Ernesto Valverde has won an impressive 12 major trophies, including three Greek Super League titles with Olympiacos, two La Liga titles with Barcelona and a Spanish Cup with Athletic Club in 2024 – their first major honour for 40 years.