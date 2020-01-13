UEFA Champions League's longest unbeaten runs
Monday 13 January 2020
Barcelona head into the last 16 aiming to extend an unprecedented streak of 35 home matches undefeated. UEFA.com pores over all the competition's milestones.
A trip to the Camp Nou is enough to strike fear into any visiting team but a glance at Barcelona's formidable home record suggests that apprehension is not unfounded.
The five-time European champions have not lost on their own turf in the UEFA Champions League since 2013, an unbeaten run that now stands at 35 matches. It is not the sort of statistic Napoli will want to dwell on, given they head to Barcelona for the second leg of their round of 16 tie on 18 March.
The last side to beat Barcelona on their own patch in the competition? Bayern, the team whose record the Catalans broke when thrashing Lyon 5-1 in their round of 16 second leg last season.
The German giants triumphed 3-0 at the Camp Nou in the second leg of their 7-0 semi-final blow-out on 1 May 2013. Since then the Blaugrana have won 31 and drawn four, scoring 104 goals (2.97 per game) and conceding just 17 (0.49) in the process.
Bayern themselves have a landmark on the horizon with their three away wins in the group stage extending their unbeaten streak on the road to 12 matches – four shy of the competition record.
Most successive home games without defeat
35* Barcelona (18/09/2013 –)
29 Bayern München (04/03/1998 – 02/04/2002)
24 Arsenal (14/09/2004 – 15/04/2009)
23 Juventus (02/10/2013 – 13/02/2018)
23 Manchester United (27/09/2005 – 03/11/2009)
Most successive home wins
16 Bayern München (17/09/2014 – 15/02/2017)
15 Barcelona (17/09/2014 – 08/03/2017)
12 Manchester United (13/09/2006 – 29/04/2008)
11 Real Madrid (03/04/2013 – 09/12/2014)
10 Juventus (20/03/1996 – 10/12/1997)
Most successive away games without defeat
16 Manchester United (19/09/2007 – 16/02/2010)
14 Ajax (28/09/1994 – 19/03/1997)
12* Bayern München (31/10/2017 –)
11= Barcelona (01/10/2008 – 31/03/2010)
11= Real Madrid (28/09/2010 – 27/03/2012)
Most successive away wins
7 Ajax (22/11/1995 – 19/03/1997)
7 Bayern München (19/02/2013 – 19/02/2014)
6 Barcelona (12/04/2011 – 14/02/2012)
6 Manchester United (15/04/2009 – 16/02/2010)
5 Ajax (27/11/2018 – 02/10/2019)
5 Chelsea (16/09/2003 – 06/04/2004)
5 Juventus (05/12/2017 – 23/10/2018)
5 Real Madrid (29/04/2014 – 18/02/2015)
Most successive games without defeat
25 Manchester United (19/09/2007 – 05/05/2009)
19 Ajax (14/09/1994 – 20/03/1996)
19 Bayern München (14/03/2001 – 02/04/2002)
16 Barcelona (08/03/2011 – 03/04/2012)
16 Manchester United (04/03/1998 – 29/09/1999 & 23/10/2001 – 23/10/2002)
Most successive wins
10 Bayern München (02/04/2013 – 27/11/2013)
10 Real Madrid (23/04/2014 – 18/02/2015)
9 Barcelona (18/09/2002 – 18/02/2003 & 21/10/2014 – 06/05/2015)
8 Borussia Dortmund (04/12/1996 – 01/10/1997)
* Current winning runs: Bayern (6), Juventus (5)
Most successive draws
7 AEK Athens (17/09/2002 – 17/09/2003)
6 Lyon (02/10/2018 – 19/02/2019)
6 Rangers (19/10/2005 – 07/03/2006)
Most successive clean sheets
10 Arsenal (18/10/2005 – 25/04/2006)
7 AC Milan (24/11/2004 – 26/04/2005)
6 Ajax (18/10/1995 – 20/03/1996)
6 Chelsea (24/10/2007 – 05/03/2008)
6 Juventus (07/12/2016 – 03/05/2017)
6 Panathinaikos (01/11/1995 – 03/04/1996)