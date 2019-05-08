Champions League semi-final records and statistics

Wednesday 8 May 2019

We open the semi-final record book for the lowdown on the greatest last-four feats.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates becoming the only player to score four in a semi-final game in 2013
Robert Lewandowski celebrates becoming the only player to score four in a semi-final game in 2013 ©AFP/Getty Images

Players

Most semi-final match appearances:
UEFA Champions League
21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
17 Xabi Alonso (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern München)
16 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
15= Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
15= Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
14= Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)
14= Dani Alves (Barcelona, Juventus)
14= Thomas Müller (Bayern München)
14= John Terry (Chelsea)
14= Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Manchester United)
14= Víctor Valdés (Barcelona)

European Cup
21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
19 Paco Gento (Real Madrid)
17 Xabi Alonso (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern München)
16 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
15= Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)
15= Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
15= Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Cristiano Ronaldo's semi-final goals record
All-time top semi-final scorers:
UEFA Champions League
13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
6= Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)
6= Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
5= Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)
5= Jari Litmanen (Ajax)
4= Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
4= Thomas Müller (Bayern München)
4= Arjen Robben (Bayern München)
4= Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)
4= Zinédine Zidane (Juventus, Real Madrid)

European Cup
13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
11 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)
7 Ferenc Puskás (Real Madrid)
6= Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)
6= Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
5= Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)
5= Eusébio (Benfica)
5= Jari Litmanen (Ajax)

Robert Lewandowski's four goals for Dortmund against Madrid
Most goals in a semi-final match & most goals in a semi-final tie:

UEFA Champions League/European Cup
4 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid, 24/04/2013)

Clubs

Most semi-final tie appearances (up to and including 2018/19):
UEFA Champions League
13 Real Madrid
12 Barcelona
11 Bayern München
7= Chelsea
7= Juventus
7= Manchester United

Classic semi-final moments
European Cup
29 Real Madrid
19 Bayern München
16 Barcelona
12= AC Milan
12= Juventus
12= Manchester United

Most successive appearances:
UEFA Champions League/European Cup
8 Real Madrid (2010/11–2017/18)
6 Barcelona (2007/08–2012/13)
5= Real Madrid (1955/56–1959/60)
5= Bayern München (2011/12–2015/16)

Most overall tie wins:
UEFA Champions League
7 Real Madrid
6 Juventus
5= Bayern München
5= AC Milan
4= Barcelona
4= Manchester United
4= Liverpool

Classic semi-final moments featuring Ronaldo and Griezmann
European Cup
16 Real Madrid
10= AC Milan
10= Bayern München
9= Juventus
9= Liverpool
7= Barcelona
7= Benfica

Most overall tie losses:
UEFA Champions League
7 Barcelona
6= Bayern München
6= Real Madrid
5 Chelsea
3= Manchester United
3= Monaco

European Cup
13 Real Madrid
9= Bayern München
9= Barcelona
7 Manchester United
5 Chelsea

Most wins (match):
UEFA Champions League
11= Bayern München
11= Real Madrid
8 Juventus
7= Barcelona
7= Manchester United

European Cup
26 Real Madrid
17 Bayern München
12= Juventus
12= Liverpool
11= AC Milan
11= Manchester United

Watch Juve edge Madrid in 2015
Most defeats (match):
UEFA Champions League
9= Real Madrid
9= Barcelona
8 Bayern München
4= Chelsea
4= Juventus
4= Liverpool
4= Monaco
4= Ajax

European Cup
20 Real Madrid
14 Barcelona
12 Bayern München
8= AC Milan
8= Juventus

Most goals scored:
UEFA Champions League
35 Real Madrid
33 Bayern München
30 Juventus
24 Barcelona
21 Manchester United

Wijnaldum scored for Liverpool in the 2017/18 semis
Wijnaldum scored for Liverpool in the 2017/18 semis©AFP/Getty Images

European Cup
89 Real Madrid
59 Bayern München
41 Juventus
39 AC Milan
38 Liverpool
34 Barcelona

Most goals conceded:
UEFA Champions League
31= Barcelona
31= Bayern München
28 Real Madrid
19 Juventus
16= Chelsea
16= Monaco

European Cup
71 Real Madrid
46 Bayern München
45 Barcelona
32 Manchester United
29 Juventus

Biggest win (match):
UEFA Champions League
4-0 Bayern München v Barcelona (23/04/2013)
0-4 Bayern München v Real Madrid (29/04/2014)
4-0 Liverpool v Barcelona (07/05/2019)

European Cup
6-0 Real Madrid v Zurich (05/05/1964)

Biggest win (aggregate):
UEFA Champions League
7-0 Bayern München v Barcelona (4-0, 3-0) 2012/13

European Cup
12-4 Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers (6-1, 6-3) 1959/60

Watch what happened when Liverpool met Roma in 2018
Most goals in a tie:
UEFA Champions League
13 Liverpool 7-6 Roma (5-2, 2-4) 2017/18

European Cup
16 Eintracht Frankfurt 12-4 Rangers (6-1, 6-3) 1959/60

Miscellaneous

UEFA Champions League

Oldest player
41 years 206 days Mark Schwarzer (Chelsea v Atlético Madrid) 30/04/2014

Oldest scorer
37 years 148 days Ryan Giggs (Schalke 0-2 Manchester United) 26/04/2011

Youngest player
17 years 226 days Julian Draxler (Manchester United v Schalke) 04/05/2011

Youngest scorer
18 years, 140 days Kylian Mbappé (Juventus 2-1 Monaco) 09/05/2017

Advanced after losing first leg
0-1h, 3-0a Ajax v Panathinaikos (1995/96)
1-2a, 3-1h, Juventus v Real Madrid (2002/03)
2-3a, 3-0h AC Milan v Manchester United (2006/07)
0-1a, 1-0h (4-1p) Liverpool v Chelsea (2006/07)
0-3a, 4-0h Liverpool v Barcelona (2018/19)
0-1h, 3-2a (ag) Tottenham v Ajax (2018/19)

Ties decided in extra time
Chelsea 1-1, 3-2aet Liverpool (2007/08)

Ties decided with penalty shoot-out
Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea (0-1, 1-0) 2006/07
Real Madrid 1-3 Bayern München (1-2, 2-1) 2011/12

European Cup

Best win percentage (ties)

100% Nottingham Forest, Stade de Reims, Valencia (W2 L0)
100% Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fiorentina, Malmö, Partizan, Sampdoria (W1 L0)
87.5% Benfica (W7 L1)
83.3% AC Milan (W11 L2)
81.8% Liverpool (W9 L2)
75% Juventus (W9 L3)
75% Ajax (W6 L2)

Most different representatives by country
10 England
8= France
8= Germany
7 Spain
5= Italy
5= Scotland

Villarreal reached the 2005/06 semi-finals
Villarreal reached the 2005/06 semi-finals©Getty Images

Most semi-final club appearances by country (incl. 2018/19)
56 Spain (Real Madrid 29, Barcelona 16, Atlético Madrid 6, Valencia 2, Deportivo La Coruña 1, Real Sociedad 1, Villarreal 1)

42 England (Manchester United 12, Liverpool 11, Chelsea 7, Leeds United 3, Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 1, Derby County 1)

35 Italy (Juventus 12, AC Milan 12, Internazionale Milano 8, Roma 2, Fiorentina 1)

32 Germany* (Bayern München 19, Borussia Dortmund 4, Hamburg 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Köln 1, Schalke 1)

14 France (Monaco 4, Marseille 2, Stade de Reims 2, St-Étienne 2, Bordeaux 1, Paris Saint-Germain 1, Lyon 1, Nantes 1)
14 Netherlands (Ajax 9, PSV Eindhoven 3, Feyenoord 2)

11 Portugal (Benfica 8, Porto 3)

8 Scotland (Celtic 4, Dundee 1, Dundee United 1, Hibernian 1, Rangers 1)

4 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Club Brugge 1, Standard Liège 1)
4 Romania (Steaua Bucureşti 3, Dinamo Bucureşti 1)
4 Serbia** (Crvena Zvezda 3, Partizan 1)

3 Greece (Panathinaikos 3)
3 Hungary (Újpest 1, Vasas 1, Győr 1)
3 Switzerland (Zürich 2, Young Boys 1)
3 Ukraine*** (Dynamo Kyiv 3)

2 Austria (Rapid Wien 1, Austria Wien 1)
2 Czech Republic**** (Dukla Praha 1, Sparta Praha 1)
2 Sweden (IFK Göteborg 1, Malmö 1)

1 Bulgaria (CSKA Sofia 1)
1 Russia*** (Spartak Moskva 1)
1 Slovakia**** (Spartak Trnava 1)
1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)

Key
*Includes appearances representing former West Germany and East Germany
**Includes appearances representing former Yugoslavia
***Includes appearances representing former Soviet Union
****Includes appearances representing former Czechoslovakia
Note: there was no 'semi-final' round in 1991/92 and 1992/93, 1993/94 was played over one match

Top