All you need to know about the Champions League final

Who is in the final?

Liverpool booked their place with a famous comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday, and Tottenham did likewise on Wednesday, recovering from a home first-leg defeat and a 2-0 second-leg deficit to win 3-2 at Ajax and progress on away goals.

When does it take place?

The match will be held on Saturday 1 June, kicking off at 21:00CET. This is the tenth successive season that the final has taken place at the weekend.

Where is it being played?

The final is taking place in Madrid ©Getty Images

The Estadio Metropolitano in the Spanish capital Madrid will stage the fixture. The home of Atlético Madrid, the venue was officially opened in September 2017, replacing the club's former home, the Estadio Vicente Calderón.

The UEFA Champions League final is the first major European decider to be played at the arena. The final was most recently held at the Santiago Bernabéu, home to Real Madrid, in 2010.

Can I get tickets?

The first 4,000 tickets have already been sold to fans worldwide via UEFA.com. The two clubs through to the final receive 17,000 each. The remaining tickets are allocated to the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters. Corporate hospitality packages are also available here.

You can also access a UEFA Champions League final tickets FAQ section here.

How can I watch the final?

The full list of global UEFA Champions League broadcast partners is available here.

What about the Champions Festival?



The annual UEFA Champions Festival will run from Thursday 30 May until Sunday 2 June in central Madrid.

The festival is free to attend and will be THE place for entertainment in the days around the final – including the UEFA Ultimate Champions Tournament featuring a host of UEFA Champions League greats; plus freestylers, autograph signing sessions, bands, DJs and the chance to have your photo taken with the trophy.

Who's the final referee?

Slovenia's Damir Skomina will take charge of the final and he will be assisted by his countrymen Jure Praprotnik and Robert Vukan. Details of the full refereeing team can be found here.

Who will be performing at the opening ceremony?

Imagine Dragons will perform live at the opening ceremony, presented by Pepsi. Known for smash hits such as Believer, Radioactive and Thunder, the Grammy Award-winning group will take to the stage minutes before kick-off. Following on from pop sensation Dua Lipa's performance at the 2018 final, the 2019 opening ceremony will feature a level of production never seen before at a UEFA Champions League final.

What can I expect on UEFA.com?

UEFA.com will have a team of reporters in Madrid from the Wednesday of final week, with all the pre-match build-up, team news and predictions you need. Expect live updates, expert photography, analysis, reaction, highlights and more in our MatchCentre.

We will also supply all the best coverage on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Lastly, who are the 'home' team?

Tottenham are the nominal home team as a result of a draw made for administrative purposes following March's draws for the final stages of the competition.

