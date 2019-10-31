Champions League Matchday 4 briefing: what you need to know

The UEFA Champions League continues apace on Matchday 4; here's what they are all talking about.

What are the big games this week?

In ten words: Chelsea and Ajax have chance to issue statement of intent

Watch highlights of Chelsea's win in Amsterdam

These teams were likely favourites to progress when the draw was made and though they currently occupy the two Group H qualifying berths, both know defeat at this stage could leave them on the back foot. Chelsea won 1-0 in Amsterdam – Frank Lampard's "most satisfying win so far" – and have lost just one of their last 18 UEFA competition fixtures. Last season's semi-finalists will have their work cut out in west London.

In ten words: Zenit look to reverse defeat to stay among leading pack

Zenit were top of Group G heading into Matchday 3 but could find themselves well off the pace should they fail to bounce back from their 2-1 loss in Leipzig. The Russian side will pursue a reversal of fortunes on home soil in order to keep competitive in a section also featuring Lyon and Benfica.

Highlights: Club Brugge 0-5 Paris

In ten words: Paris know victory will secure place in round of 16

Paris had a chance to become the first team in UEFA Champions League history to qualify inside three games; while they fulfilled their part of the Group A bargain, their path was temporarily blocked because of Real Madrid's win at Galatasaray. This time, though, the runaway Ligue 1 leaders know victory will send them through. The odds are in their favour, too, given they prevailed 5-0 in Belgium and have won 17 of their last 22 group stage home games.

In ten words: Dinamo and Shakhtar vie to lead chasing pack behind City

Manchester City have three wins from three and will be through to the last 16 if they beat Atalanta on Matchday 4. That seems likely to leave just one Group C qualifying berth to play for; and this fixture could play a key role in deciding who takes it. The 2-2 draw in Kharkiv last time out suggests the two teams – locked together on four points apiece – are evenly matched.

