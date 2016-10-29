Explore by season
2018/19
Liverpool
2017/18
Real Madrid
2016/17
Real Madrid
2015/16
Real Madrid
2014/15
Barcelona
2013/14
Real Madrid
2012/13
Bayern
2011/12
Chelsea
2010/11
Barcelona
2009/10
Internazionale
2008/09
Barcelona
2007/08
Man. United
2006/07
Milan
2005/06
Barcelona
2004/05
Liverpool
2003/04
Porto
2002/03
Milan
2001/02
Real Madrid
2000/01
Bayern
1999/00
Real Madrid
1998/99
Man. United
1997/98
Real Madrid
1996/97
Dortmund
1995/96
Juventus
1994/95
Ajax
1993/94
Milan
1992/93
Marseille
1991/92
Barcelona
1990/91
Crvena zvezda
1989/90
Milan
1988/89
Milan
1987/88
PSV
1986/87
Porto
1985/86
FCSB
1984/85
Juventus
1983/84
Liverpool
1982/83
Hamburg
1981/82
Aston Villa
1980/81
Liverpool
1979/80
Nottm Forest
1978/79
Nottm Forest
1977/78
Liverpool
1976/77
Liverpool
1975/76
Bayern
1974/75
Bayern
1973/74
Bayern
1972/73
Ajax
1971/72
Ajax
1970/71
Ajax
1969/70
Feyenoord
1968/69
Milan
1967/68
Man. United
1966/67
Celtic
1965/66
Real Madrid
1964/65
Internazionale
1963/64
Internazionale
1962/63
Milan
1961/62
Benfica
1960/61
Benfica
1959/60
Real Madrid
1958/59
Real Madrid
1957/58
Real Madrid
1956/57
Real Madrid
1955/56
Real Madrid

2015/16 Season

Real Madrid thwart Atlético again

Editor's Pick
11:04
Real Madrid v Atlético: The full story of the 2016 final

LiveReal Madrid v Atlético: The full story of the 2016 final

Cristiano Ronaldo struck the winning penalty as Real Madrid triumphed against their city rivals.

Season highlights

02:49
2016 final highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético (5-3 pens)
29/10/2016

Live2016 final highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético (5-3 pens)
00:30
Highlights: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's semi-final hat-trick
12/04/2016

LiveHighlights: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's semi-final hat-trick
00:30
Watch Bayern’s incredible last-16 comeback
16/03/2016

LiveWatch Bayern’s incredible last-16 comeback

Road to the final

Final

28 May

Real Madrid won on penalties (5-3)
Real Madrid won on penalties (5-3)
Real Madrid
1-1 -
Atlético
Highlights

Semi-finals

2nd leg

04 May

Agg: 1-0
Agg: 1-0
Real Madrid
1-0 -
Man. City
Highlights

03 May

Agg: 2-2,
Atlético win on away goals
Agg: 2-2,
Atlético won on away goals
Bayern
2-1 -
Atlético
Highlights
1st leg

27 Apr

Atlético
1-0 -
Bayern
Highlights

26 Apr

Man. City
0-0 -
Real Madrid
Highlights
All matches

Group stage standings

If two or more clubs are level on points, alphabetical order is applied based on full club names until teams have played each other twice, at which point the competition regulations are applied.

The season in numbers

Key season statistics

  • Goals
    587
  • Matches Played
    217

Top goalscorers

  • Ronaldo

    Real Madrid

    16
  • Lewandowski

    Bayern

    9
  • Müller

    Bayern

    8

Most appearances

  • Griezmann

    Atlético

    13
  • Gabi

    Atlético

    13
  • Saúl Ñíguez

    Atlético

    13
You may also like…
02:53
2012 final highlights: Chelsea beat Bayern in Munich
25/10/2016

Live2012 final highlights: Chelsea beat Bayern in Munich

Watch the highlights of Chelsea’s dramatic triumph against Bayern in Munich.
Top