Season highlights
Road to the final
Final
28 May
Semi-finals2nd leg
04 May
03 May
27 Apr
26 Apr
Group stage standings
Group A Live now
|P
|Pts
|RM Real Madrid CF
|6
|16
|PAR Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|13
|SHK FC Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|3
|MAL Malmö FF
|6
|3
Group B Live now
|P
|Pts
|WOL VfL Wolfsburg
|6
|12
|PSV PSV Eindhoven
|6
|10
|MU Manchester United FC
|6
|8
|CSM PFC CSKA Moskva
|6
|4
Group C Live now
|P
|Pts
|ATL Club Atlético de Madrid
|6
|13
|SLB SL Benfica
|6
|10
|GAL Galatasaray AŞ
|6
|5
|AST FC Astana
|6
|4
Group D Live now
|P
|Pts
|MC Manchester City FC
|6
|12
|JUV Juventus
|6
|11
|SEV Sevilla FC
|6
|6
|MON VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach
|6
|5
Group E Live now
|P
|Pts
|BAR FC Barcelona
|6
|14
|ASR AS Roma
|6
|6
|BL Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|6
|6
|BTE FC BATE Borisov
|6
|5
Group F Live now
|P
|Pts
|BAY FC Bayern München
|6
|15
|ARS Arsenal FC
|6
|9
|OLY Olympiacos FC
|6
|9
|DZ GNK Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|3
Group G Live now
|P
|Pts
|CHE Chelsea FC
|6
|13
|DK FC Dynamo Kyiv
|6
|11
|POR FC Porto
|6
|10
|MTA Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC
|6
|0
Group H Live now
|P
|Pts
|ZEN FC Zenit
|6
|15
|GNT KAA Gent
|6
|10
|VAL Valencia CF
|6
|6
|OL Olympique Lyonnais
|6
|4
The season in numbers
Key season statistics
-
Goals587
-
Matches Played217
Top goalscorers
-
Ronaldo
Real Madrid16
-
Lewandowski
Bayern9
-
Müller
Bayern8
Most appearances
-
Griezmann
Atlético13
-
Gabi
Atlético13
-
Saúl Ñíguez
Atlético13