European Adventures: Watching Chelsea win the Conference League in Wroclaw

Content creator Ben Black headed to Wroclaw for the UEFA Conference League final armed with five tickets to give to fans in the latest edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

He brought one of the supporters with him from London, home of winners Chelsea. The unsuspecting fan was blindfolded and had his ears covered as he was guided on to his flight, around the Fan Festival and through the streets of Wroclaw before the big reveal outside of the stadium.

By then, Ben Black had also gathered up four more supporters – two apiece from finalists Chelsea and Real Betis – after they accepted the challenge of finding him in the Polish city. Their reward/punishment? The perfect viewpoint for the English side's triumph.