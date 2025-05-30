UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
European Adventures: Watching Chelsea win the Conference League in Wroclaw

Friday, May 30, 2025

Ben Black surprised fans with tickets to the UEFA Conference League final and took in a thrilling Chelsea win in the latest edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

The Old Town area of Wroclaw
The Old Town area of Wroclaw Getty Images

Content creator Ben Black headed to Wroclaw for the UEFA Conference League final armed with five tickets to give to fans in the latest edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

He brought one of the supporters with him from London, home of winners Chelsea. The unsuspecting fan was blindfolded and had his ears covered as he was guided on to his flight, around the Fan Festival and through the streets of Wroclaw before the big reveal outside of the stadium.

By then, Ben Black had also gathered up four more supporters – two apiece from finalists Chelsea and Real Betis – after they accepted the challenge of finding him in the Polish city. Their reward/punishment? The perfect viewpoint for the English side's triumph.

