UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw: Aston Villa meet LOSC Lille, Fenerbahçe face Olympiacos

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made, with Aston Villa drawn against French side LOSC Lille.

Last season's runners-up Fiorentina take on Czech side Viktoria Plzeň, while Fenerbahçe face Olympiacos. PAOK will meet Club Brugge and there could still be an all-Greek final in Athens as they and Olympiacos were also kept apart in the semi-finals.

Europa Conference League draws Quarter-finals

Club Brugge (BEL) vs PAOK (GRE)﻿

Olympiacos (GRE) vs Fenerbahçe (TUR)﻿

Aston Villa (ENG) vs ﻿LOSC Lille (FRA)﻿

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) ﻿﻿vs Fiorentina (ITA)﻿ Semi-finals

Aston Villa / ﻿LOSC Lille vs Olympiacos / Fenerbahçe ﻿

Viktoria Plzeň / Fiorentina vs Club Brugge / PAOK

When do the remaining Europa Conference League games take place?

Quarter-final first legs: 11 April

Quarter-final second legs: 18 April

Semi-final first legs: 2 May

Semi-final second legs: 9 May

Final: 29 May

How did the Europa Conference League draws work?

Eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists were placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determined the first quarter-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. The procedure was repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the quarter-final pairings. No teams were seeded and there was no country protection.

For the semi-final draw, four balls containing slips of paper marked 'Winners of quarter-final 1' to 'Winners of quarter-final 4' were placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determined the first semi-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. The procedure was repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.

Was there also a draw for the Europa Conference League final?

Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 1 (Aston Villa / ﻿LOSC Lille vs Olympiacos / Fenerbahçe) will be the home side for the final in Athens on Wednesday 29 May.