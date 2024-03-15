UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw: Aston Villa meet LOSC Lille, Fenerbahçe face Olympiacos

Friday, March 15, 2024

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw has been made, with Aston Villa taking on LOSC Lille and Fiorentina facing Viktoria Plzeň.

Former Greece international Vasilios Tsiartas holds up the name of Aston Villa
Former Greece international Vasilios Tsiartas holds up the name of Aston Villa AFP via Getty Images

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made, with Aston Villa drawn against French side LOSC Lille.

Last season's runners-up Fiorentina take on Czech side Viktoria Plzeň, while Fenerbahçe face Olympiacos. PAOK will meet Club Brugge and there could still be an all-Greek final in Athens as they and Olympiacos were also kept apart in the semi-finals.

Europa Conference League draws

Quarter-finals
Club Brugge (BEL) vs PAOK (GRE)﻿
Olympiacos (GRE) vs Fenerbahçe (TUR)﻿
Aston Villa (ENG) vs ﻿LOSC Lille (FRA)﻿
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) ﻿﻿vs Fiorentina (ITA)﻿

Semi-finals
Aston Villa / ﻿LOSC Lille vs Olympiacos / Fenerbahçe ﻿
Viktoria Plzeň / Fiorentina vs Club Brugge / PAOK

When do the remaining Europa Conference League games take place?

Quarter-final first legs: 11 April
Quarter-final second legs: 18 April
Semi-final first legs: 2 May
Semi-final second legs: 9 May
Final: 29 May

How did the Europa Conference League draws work?

Eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists were placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determined the first quarter-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. The procedure was repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the quarter-final pairings. No teams were seeded and there was no country protection.

For the semi-final draw, four balls containing slips of paper marked 'Winners of quarter-final 1' to 'Winners of quarter-final 4' were placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determined the first semi-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. The procedure was repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.

Was there also a draw for the Europa Conference League final?

Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 1 (Aston Villa / ﻿LOSC Lille vs Olympiacos / Fenerbahçe) will be the home side for the final in Athens on Wednesday 29 May.

Where is the 2024 final?

Sportsfile via Getty Images

The 2023/24 Europa Conference League final will take place at Athens' AEK Arena in Greece on 29 May

