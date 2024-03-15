UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw: Aston Villa meet LOSC Lille, Fenerbahçe face Olympiacos
Friday, March 15, 2024
The 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw has been made, with Aston Villa taking on LOSC Lille and Fiorentina facing Viktoria Plzeň.
The 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made, with Aston Villa drawn against French side LOSC Lille.
Last season's runners-up Fiorentina take on Czech side Viktoria Plzeň, while Fenerbahçe face Olympiacos. PAOK will meet Club Brugge and there could still be an all-Greek final in Athens as they and Olympiacos were also kept apart in the semi-finals.
Europa Conference League draws
Quarter-finals
Club Brugge (BEL) vs PAOK (GRE)
Olympiacos (GRE) vs Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Aston Villa (ENG) vs LOSC Lille (FRA)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) vs Fiorentina (ITA)
Semi-finals
Aston Villa / LOSC Lille vs Olympiacos / Fenerbahçe
Viktoria Plzeň / Fiorentina vs Club Brugge / PAOK
When do the remaining Europa Conference League games take place?
Quarter-final first legs: 11 April
Quarter-final second legs: 18 April
Semi-final first legs: 2 May
Semi-final second legs: 9 May
Final: 29 May
How did the Europa Conference League draws work?
Eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists were placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determined the first quarter-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. The procedure was repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the quarter-final pairings. No teams were seeded and there was no country protection.
For the semi-final draw, four balls containing slips of paper marked 'Winners of quarter-final 1' to 'Winners of quarter-final 4' were placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determined the first semi-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. The procedure was repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.
Was there also a draw for the Europa Conference League final?
Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 1 (Aston Villa / LOSC Lille vs Olympiacos / Fenerbahçe) will be the home side for the final in Athens on Wednesday 29 May.
Where is the 2024 final?
The 2023/24 Europa Conference League final will take place at Athens' AEK Arena in Greece on 29 May