Villarreal vs Arsenal Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

Villarreal face Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on 29 April at 21:00 CET.



Where to watch the game on TV



Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

Route to the semi-finals

Villarreal: Unai Emery is to the manor born in this competition. He led Sevilla to three titles and Villarreal have been the stand-out team in 2020/21, unbeaten in 12 games (W11 D1) thanks in no small part to the twin goal threat of Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcácer. The Yellow Submarine have made light work of Salzburg (4-1), Dynamo Kyiv (4-0) and Tottenham's vanquishers Dinamo Zagreb (3-1) in the knockouts.

Highlights: Slavia Praha 0-4 Arsenal (2 mins)

Arsenal: The competition's top scorers have had their issues this season but the European stage has brought the best out of them. Mikel Arteta's charges became only the 11th side to advance from the group stage with a 100% record, and they have negotiated a rocky road through the knockouts. They have seen off Benfica (4-3), Olympiacos (3-2) and a Slavia Praha team (5-1) ﻿that had already claimed the scalps of Leicester and Rangers﻿.

Form guide

Villarreal

Form: WWLWWW

Latest: Alavés 2-1 Villarreal, 21/04

Where they stand: 6th in Liga

Unai Emery's amazing semi-final record

Arsenal

Form: DWWDLD

Latest: Arsenal 1-1 Fulham, 18/04

Where they stand: 9th in Premier League

Possible line-ups

Villarreal: To follow

Arsenal: To follow

Watch superb Saka strike for Arsenal

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Villarreal reporter: When Villarreal appointed Unai Emery as their coach last July, it was at the expense of a much loved ex-player, Javi Calleja, who had done a smashing job. What was made immediately clear was that Emery's past as a triple winner of the UEFA Europa League was a key factor. The campaign so far is evidence of how shrewd that choice was. Bring on Arsenal.

Samantha Miller, Arsenal reporter: The Gunners have had it tough in the knockout stages but they have shown their mettle, and the emphatic display in the second leg against Slavia Praha in the quarter-finals put down a marker. They started with real intent, brushed off the setback of a disallowed goal and were clinical with their finishing. More of the same and they will be hard to beat.

View from the camps

Highlights: Villarreal 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb (2 mins)

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "I'm used to meeting former teams so playing Arsenal, where I coached, is nothing new. We'll approach it with humility, pride and responsibility. This is a chance to establish Villarreal on the top rung of European football. The key thing is to enjoy what we've done so far and savour the opportunity to break our record of reaching semi-finals but not going on to European finals."

Paco Alcácer, Villarreal forward: "We are on a journey which is praiseworthy already. None of us will waste time dreaming of a final or the future. It’s about enjoying the moment we are in right now."

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal forward: "I think we are such a great team and when we play like [we did in the 4-0 win at Slavia Praha] it's so amazing to be involved. We need to not make silly mistakes. We have a great chance of making the final."