Europa League top scorers 2019/20: Morelos tops group chart

UEFA.com keeps track of the top scorers in the UEFA Europa League this season; if players are level on goals, then the player with the most assists takes precedent.

This article will be updated at the end of every matchnight.

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers): 6 goals

The qualifying top scorer on eight goals, the Colombian kept up that form in the competition proper. He struck against Young Boys to help Rangers through and leads the scorers' chart for the group stage, with one assist to add.



Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP): 5 goals

Fresh from signing a new long-term deal, the Portugal midfielder struck twice against PSV on Matchday 5 and also supplied three assists.

Munir (Sevilla): 5 goals

The former Barcelona wonderkid's first four group stage games produced two assists as well as five goals – including (on Matchday 4) the first UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League hat-trick in the five-time winners' history.

Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava): 5 goals

Slovan have bowed out but the Slovenian forward provided a fine return with five goals and two assists (though in 540 minutes to Munir's 368).

Myron Boadu (AZ): 4 goals

Just 18, the Netherlands Under-21 international had four goals and two assists going into Matchday 5, and was suspended on Matchday 6.

Umar Sadiq (Partizan): 4 goals

Partizan missed out on the round of 32 but they did beat Astana home and away, and Sadiq scored twice in both games.

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United): 4 goals

Another 18-year-old, Greenwood scored in all three of United's home group games including two against AZ.

Daniel Sinani (Dudelange): 4 goals

Dudelange ended fourth in their group but Sinani got four of their six goals, scoring two at APOEL and then two more at home against Sevilla.

Laurent Depoitre (Gent): 4 goals

Two goals on Matchday 6 against Oleksandriya took Depoitre up to four as Gent won their group.

Claudiu Keşerü (Ludogorets): 4 goals

CSKA Moskva will be sick of the sight of the Romanian forward; he scored three against the Army Men on Matchday 1, and a fourth a 1-1 draw on Matchday 5.

Paulinho (Braga): 4 goals

He had not scored after the first three matchdays but Paulinho then struck twice against Beşiktaş and once each versus Wolves and Slovan Bratislava.

UEFA Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2018/19: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18: Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8

2016/17: Edin Džeko (Roma), Giulianio (Zenit) – 8

2015/16: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15: Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14:Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13: Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12: Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12

2010/11: Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10: Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

