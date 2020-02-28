UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw

UEFA Europa League round of 16 ties

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) vs Copenhagen (DEN)

Olympiacos (GRE) vs Wolves (ENG)

Rangers (SCO) vs Leverkusen (GER)

Wolfsburg (GER) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Internazionale Milano (ITA) vs Getafe (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP) vs Roma (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Salzburg (AUT)* vs Basel (SUI)

LASK (AUT) vs Manchester United (ENG)



The teams drawn first (on the left) host the first leg. Kick-off times can be found here.

*Salzburg host Frankfurt in the second leg of their round of 32 tie today at 18:00 CET



When are the games?

The first legs are scheduled for 12 March, with the second legs on 19 March. Kick-offs are split between 18:55 CET and 21:00 CET, as organised by the UEFA administration. Kick-off times can be found here.

Draw facts

At least six of the eight ties feature first meetings between the sides.

The potential exceptions (if Salzburg beat Frankfurt, otherwise it is seven out of eight!):

Rangers beat Leverkusen in the 1998/99 UEFA Cup second round (1-1 h, 2-1 a)

Basel beat Salzburg in the 2013/14 UEFA Europa League round of 16 (0-0 h, 2-1 a)



Rangers beat Leverkusen in the 1998/99 UEFA Cup second round (1-1 h, 2-1 a) Basel beat Salzburg in the 2013/14 UEFA Europa League round of 16 (0-0 h, 2-1 a) Manchester United are unbeaten in their eight games against Austria clubs, winning seven.



The Portuguese coaches of Olympiacos and Wolves, Pedro Martins and Nuno Espírito Santo, were team-mates at Guimarães in 1994/95.

Wolves' Daniel Podence will face his former Olympiacos team-mates, having made the switch from Piraeus in January.



Roma's Spanish goalkeeper Pau López spent last season at Sevilla's city rivals Real Betis.



Were there any draw restrictions?

There was no seeding or country protection.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Europa League round of 16 flashback

Road to the final



Round of 16

First legs: 12 March

Second legs: 19 March

Quarter-finals

Draw: 20 March

First legs: 9 April

Second legs: 16 April

Semi-finals

Draw: 20 March

First legs: 30 April

Semi-finals: 7 May

Final

Gdansk Stadium, Gdańsk: 27 May