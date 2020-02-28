UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw
Friday 28 February 2020
Manchester United will face LASK while Roma are next up for five-time winners Sevilla.
UEFA Europa League round of 16 ties
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) vs Copenhagen (DEN)
Olympiacos (GRE) vs Wolves (ENG)
Rangers (SCO) vs Leverkusen (GER)
Wolfsburg (GER) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Internazionale Milano (ITA) vs Getafe (ESP)
Sevilla (ESP) vs Roma (ITA)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Salzburg (AUT)* vs Basel (SUI)
LASK (AUT) vs Manchester United (ENG)
The teams drawn first (on the left) host the first leg. Kick-off times can be found here.
*Salzburg host Frankfurt in the second leg of their round of 32 tie today at 18:00 CET'Flexi-Final' tickets for fans
When are the games?
The first legs are scheduled for 12 March, with the second legs on 19 March. Kick-offs are split between 18:55 CET and 21:00 CET, as organised by the UEFA administration. Kick-off times can be found here.
Draw facts
- At least six of the eight ties feature first meetings between the sides.
- The potential exceptions (if Salzburg beat Frankfurt, otherwise it is seven out of eight!):
Rangers beat Leverkusen in the 1998/99 UEFA Cup second round (1-1 h, 2-1 a)
Basel beat Salzburg in the 2013/14 UEFA Europa League round of 16 (0-0 h, 2-1 a)
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their eight games against Austria clubs, winning seven.
- The Portuguese coaches of Olympiacos and Wolves, Pedro Martins and Nuno Espírito Santo, were team-mates at Guimarães in 1994/95.
- Wolves' Daniel Podence will face his former Olympiacos team-mates, having made the switch from Piraeus in January.
- Roma's Spanish goalkeeper Pau López spent last season at Sevilla's city rivals Real Betis.
Were there any draw restrictions?
There was no seeding or country protection.
Road to the final
Round of 16
First legs: 12 March
Second legs: 19 March
Quarter-finals
Draw: 20 March
First legs: 9 April
Second legs: 16 April
Semi-finals
Draw: 20 March
First legs: 30 April
Semi-finals: 7 May
Final
Gdansk Stadium, Gdańsk: 27 May