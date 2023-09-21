Europa League round-up: Liverpool, West Ham, Rangers win, Brighton foiled

Liverpool came from behind again to start their UEFA Europa League group stage campaign with a win, and West Ham also trailed before coming good in London.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday-evening action.

LASK 1-3 Liverpool

Highlights: LASK 1-3 Liverpool

In Austria, three-time UEFA Cup winners Liverpool mounted another comeback to get off to a winning start in Group E.

Darwin Núñez's coolly-taken penalty, Luis Díaz's emphatic finish and substitute Mohamed Salah's close-range strike cancelled out Florian Flecker's stunning early drive from the edge of the area.

Key stat: Liverpool came from behind to seal victory for the fourth time in five matches across all competitions this season.

West Ham 3-1 TSC

Highlights: West Ham 3-1 TSC Bačka Topola

The Serbian side weathered first-half pressure and hit the bar just before the break before taking the lead early in the second half when Petar Stanić robbed Angelo Ogbonna and raced through to score.

West Ham struggled to respond, but levelled when Nemanja Petrović turned Said Benrahma's cross into his own net. James Ward-Prowse corners then set up Mohammed Kudus and Tomáš Souček to finish as the Hammers belatedly pressed home advantage.

Key stat: Summer signing Ward-Prowse now has five assists in as many matches in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League this season.

Rangers 1-0 Real Betis

Highlights: Rangers 1-0 Real Betis

The losing 2022 finalists marked their Europa League return with a pulsating win as they got the better of the Seville side at Ibrox.

The Spanish team dominated initially but their hosts responded well after the interval, hitting the woodwork through Tom Lawrence and then Borna Barišić before Abdallah Sima forced in the winning goal from close range midway through the second half.

Key stat: The result is Rangers' first win against Spanish opponents in 15 matches (D7 L8) since they defeated Osasuna in September 1985.

Brighton 2-3 AEK Athens

Highlights: Brighton 2-3 AEK Athens

The European debutants were edged out as AEK snatched a late winner. Djibril Sidibé broke the deadlock for the visitors with a thumping header but João Pedro coolly slotted in the equaliser from the penalty spot.

Mijat Gaćinović turned in a free-kick to make it 2-1 at half-time but João Pedro levelled from another spot-kick on 67 minutes, only for Ezequiel Ponce to put away the winner on the break six minutes from time.

Key stat: Brighton's James Milner became the first player to represent five English teams in European competition, having previously turned out for Aston Villa, Newcastle, Man City and Liverpool.

Ajax 3-3 Marseille

Highlights: Ajax 3-3 Marseille

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as OM came from behind to earn a point against ten-man Ajax. Jonathan Clauss and Aubameyang cancelled out Carlos Borges' and Steven Berghuis's strikes before half-time in Amsterdam.

Kenneth Taylor struck after the restart for Ajax, who had Silvano Vos sent off before Aubameyang rescued a point later on.

Key stat: Aubameyang has now scored 26 goals in the Europa League, with only Radamel Falcao (30) having hit more goals in the competition.

Olympiacos 2-3 Freiburg

Highlights: Olympiacos 2-3 Freiburg

Freiburg made a winning start in Group A. Roland Sallai scored early on for the Bundesliga outfit but Ayoub El Kaabi equalised after 40 minutes only for Vincenzo Grifo to restore the visitors' advantage with a penalty in first-half added time.

El Kaabi equalised again in the 75th minute yet substitute Maximilian Philipp produced a composed finish 11 minutes later to win the game.

Key stat: It is 12 years since Olympiacos last beat a German club on home soil.

Best of the rest

• The first goal of the 2023/24 group stage came 55 seconds into Rennes' 3-0 home win against Maccabi Haifa in Group F. Look out for Ludovic Blas's hit from distance in the UEFA.com highlights: it is something of a cracker.

• With Union SG, Victor Boniface finished joint top scorer (alongside Man United's Marcus Rashford) in the 2022/23 Europa League; he opened his account for the 2023/24 campaign as his new side, Leverkusen, won 4-0 against Häcken.

• Europa League runners-up last season (and inaugural Europa Conference League winners in 2021/22), José Mourinho's Roma kicked off with a 2-1 success at Sheriff, Romelu Lukaku clinching victory in the 65th minute.

Highlights: Sheriff 1-2 Roma

All the Matchday 1 results

Group A: West Ham 3-1 TSC, Olympiacos 2-3 Freiburg

Group B: Ajax 3-3 Marseille, Brighton 2-3 AEK Athens

Group C: Sparta Praha 3-2 Aris Limassol, Rangers 1-0 Real Betis

Group D: Atalanta 2-0 Raków Czestochowa, Sturm Graz 1-2 Sporting CP

Group E: LASK 1-3 Liverpool, Union SG 1-1 Toulouse

Group F: Rennes 3-0 Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos 2-0 Villarreal

Group G: Servette 0-2 Slavia Praha, Sheriff Tiraspol 1-2 Roma

Group H: Leverkusen 4-0 Häcken, Qarabağ 1-0 Molde



All the Matchday 2 fixtures (5 October)

Group A: Freiburg vs West Ham (18:45), TSC vs Olympiacos (18:45)

Group B: Marseille vs Brighton (18:45), AEK Athens vs Ajax (18:45)

Group C: Real Betis vs Sparta Praha (18:45), Aris Limassol vs Rangers (18:45)

Group D: Sporting CP vs Atalanta (18:45), Raków Czestochowa vs Sturm Graz (18:45)

Group E: Liverpool vs Union SG (21:00), Toulouse vs LASK (21:00)

Group F: Villarreal vs Rennes (21:00), Maccabi Haifa vs Panathinaikos (21:00)

Group G: Roma vs Servette (21:00), Slavia Praha vs Sheriff Tiraspol (21:00)

Group H: Molde vs Leverkusen (21:00), Häcken vs Qarabağ (21:00)