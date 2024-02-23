UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw: Liverpool face Sparta, Brighton meet Roma

Friday, February 23, 2024

Liverpool meet Sparta Praha while Roma take on Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton as the UEFA Europa League hopefuls learned who they will face for a place in the quarter-finals.

Former Republic of Ireland defender John O'Shea draws Liverpool AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool, AC Milan, Benfica and Roma were among the clubs to learn their next UEFA Europa League opponents after the round of 16 draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Draw as it happened

What are the Europa League last-16 ties?

Sparta Praha vs Liverpool
Marseille vs Villarreal
Roma vs Brighton
Benfica vs Rangers
Freiburg vs ﻿West Ham
﻿Sporting CP vs Atalanta﻿
AC Milan vs ﻿﻿Slavia Praha﻿﻿
Qarabağ vs ﻿﻿﻿Leverkusen﻿﻿

When are the Europa League last-16 ties?

The first legs are scheduled to take place on Thursday 7 March, with the second legs on 14 March.

However, due to a city clash with Benfica, the first leg of Sporting CP vs Atalanta﻿ will take place on Tuesday 5 March, kicking off at 18:45 CET.

Win tickets to the final

How did the Europa League round of 16 draw work?

The draw featured 16 teams. The eight Europa League group stage winners were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides advancing from the knockout round play-offs were in the unseeded pot.

One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.

Draw pots

Seeded teams
Atalanta (ITA)
Brighton (ENG)
Leverkusen (GER)
Liverpool (ENG)
Rangers (SCO)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Villarreal (ESP)
West Ham (ENG)

Unseeded teams
AC Milan (ITA)
Benfica (POR)
Freiburg (GER)
Marseille (FRA)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Roma (ITA)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Sporting CP (POR)

What happens next?

The winners of the eight ties advance to the quarter-finals﻿, with the draw for that round and the semi-finals scheduled for 15 March. The losers are out of 2023/24 European competition.

The road to Dublin

Quarter and semi-final draws: 15 March
Quarter-finals: 11 & 18 April 2024
Semi-finals: 2 & 9 May 2024
Final: 22 May 2024 (Dublin)

