UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw: Liverpool face Sparta, Brighton meet Roma

Liverpool, AC Milan, Benfica and Roma were among the clubs to learn their next UEFA Europa League opponents after the round of 16 draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Draw as it happened

What are the Europa League last-16 ties?

Sparta Praha vs Liverpool

Marseille vs Villarreal

Roma vs Brighton

Benfica vs Rangers

Freiburg vs ﻿West Ham

﻿Sporting CP vs Atalanta﻿

AC Milan vs ﻿﻿Slavia Praha﻿﻿

Qarabağ vs ﻿﻿﻿Leverkusen﻿﻿

When are the Europa League last-16 ties?

The first legs are scheduled to take place on Thursday 7 March, with the second legs on 14 March.

However, due to a city clash with Benfica, the first leg of Sporting CP vs Atalanta﻿ will take place on Tuesday 5 March, kicking off at 18:45 CET.

How did the Europa League round of 16 draw work?

The draw featured 16 teams. The eight Europa League group stage winners were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides advancing from the knockout round play-offs were in the unseeded pot.

One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.

Draw pots Seeded teams

Atalanta (ITA)

Brighton (ENG)

Leverkusen (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Rangers (SCO)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Villarreal (ESP)

West Ham (ENG) Unseeded teams

AC Milan (ITA)

Benfica (POR)

Freiburg (GER)

Marseille (FRA)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Roma (ITA)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Sporting CP (POR)

What happens next?

The winners of the eight ties advance to the quarter-finals﻿, with the draw for that round and the semi-finals scheduled for 15 March. The losers are out of 2023/24 European competition.