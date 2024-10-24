Europa League round-up: Spurs keep winning, Manchester United held
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Tottenham secured a third successive win, Rangers cruised at home while Manchester United were thwarted at José Mourinho's Fenerbahçe on UEFA Europa League Matchday 3.
Tottenham have a maximum nine points after recording a third successive UEFA Europa League win, while Manchester United cannot stop drawing.
UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 3 action.
Matchday 3 results
Roma 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 RFS
Midtjylland 1-0 Union SG
Ferencváros 1-0 Nice
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-2 Real Sociedad
PAOK 2-2 Viktoria Plzeň
Qarabağ 0-3 Ajax
Athletic Club 1-0 Slavia Praha
Porto 2-0 Hoffenheim
Twente 0-2 Lazio
Fenerbahçe 1-1 Manchester United
Malmö 0-1 Olympiacos
Lyon 0-1 Beşiktaş
Rangers 4-0 FCSB
Anderlecht 2-0 Ludogorets
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 AZ Alkmaar
Youssef En-Nesyri nodded in four minutes after the break as Fenerbahçe reached five points and left United to settle for a third successive league phase draw. Christian Eriksen completed a slick move by firing in after 15 minutes, and André Onana's exceptional double save repelled two En-Nesyri headers with half-time approaching, but the Turkish side would not be denied their point.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 AZ Alkmaar
A first goal of the season for Richarlison was the difference as Tottenham made it three wins in three league phase games. On his first start of the campaign, the Brazil striker clipped in a penalty after Lucas Bergvall had been tripped. Mikey Moore, 17, lit up the match with a series of fine runs and efforts before AZ defender David Møller Wolfe was sent off for a second booking late on.
Rangers 4-0 FCSB
The Light Blues made light work of their Romanian opponents to record their second league phase success, Václav Černý teeing up Tom Lawrence for their tenth-minute opener before delivering two fine finishes of his own either side of half-time. Substitute Hamza Igmane then scored his first ever Rangers goal to complete an impressive victory.
Best of the rest
- Lazio are the top-ranked side in the league phase table after three games after recording a 2-0 win at Twente, who had goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall sent off after just 11 minutes. Anderlecht (2-0 winners against Ludogorets) and Spurs are the only other sides with maximum points.
- Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk scored from the spot after 23 minutes as Roma won their first league phase game and sent Dynamo Kyiv to a third defeat. The visitors are one of three teams yet to pick up a point after Matchday 3 along with Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Qarabağ.
- On Wednesday, Galatasaray took a 3-0 lead at home against Elfsborg, but ended up scraping a 4-3 win, Yunus Akgün's goal – his third in successive Europa League games – crucial. Meanwhile, Villads Nielsen, 19, clipped in from a last-gasp corner as Bodø/Glimt won 2-1 at ten-man Braga.
Matchday 4 fixtures
Wednesday 6 November
Beşiktaş vs Malmö
Thursday 7 November
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Slavia Praha
Bodø/Glimt vs Qarabağ
FCSB vs Midtjylland
Galatasaray vs Tottenham Hotspur
Elfsborg vs Braga
Nice vs Twente
Olympiacos vs Rangers
Ludogorets vs Athletic Club
Union SG vs Roma
Ajax vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
AZ Alkmaar vs Fenerbahçe
Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencváros
RFS vs Anderlecht
Viktoria Plzeň vs Real Sociedad
Manchester United vs PAOK
Lazio vs Porto
Hoffenheim vs Lyon