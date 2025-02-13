UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Europa League squad changes confirmed

Thursday, February 13, 2025

The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League contenders have confirmed their squad changes for the knockout phase.

Galatasaray have added Álvaro Morata to their squad following his January loan move from Milan
Galatasaray have added Álvaro Morata to their squad following his January loan move from Milan Anadolu via Getty Images

Each UEFA Europa League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by 24:00 CET on Thursday 6 February.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com can confirm all 24 new-look squads; click on the clubs below to view their full lists.

Rules on January signings

What are Europa League squad changes?

Ajax

Anderlecht

Athletic Club

AZ Alkmaar

Bodø/Glimt

FCSB

Fenerbahçe

Ferencváros

Frankfurt

Galatasaray

Lazio

Lyon

Manchester United

Midtjylland

Olympiacos

PAOK

Porto

Rangers

Real Sociedad

Roma

Tottenham

Twente

Union SG 

Viktoria Plzeň

List B

Each club is also entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00CET on the day before the match in question.

A player may be registered on List B if he is born on or after 1 January 2003 and has, since his 15th birthday, been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.

Each club must include at least two goalkeepers on List A and at least three in total (List A and List B combined).

See regulations for further details.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Selected for you

Knockout phase play-offs: What to look out for
Live 13/02/2025

Knockout phase play-offs: What to look out for

Porto and Roma meet in a heavyweight encounter while José Mourinho's Fenerbahçe face Anderlecht and Midtjylland take on Real Sociedad.
Meet the knockout teams
Live 13/02/2025

Meet the knockout teams

All you need to know about the 24 teams remaining in the competition following the 2024/25 league phase.