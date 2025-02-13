Europa League squad changes confirmed
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Article summary
The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League contenders have confirmed their squad changes for the knockout phase.
Article top media content
Article body
Each UEFA Europa League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by 24:00 CET on Thursday 6 February.
With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com can confirm all 24 new-look squads; click on the clubs below to view their full lists.
What are Europa League squad changes?
Ajax
Anderlecht
Athletic Club
AZ Alkmaar
Bodø/Glimt
FCSB
Fenerbahçe
Ferencváros
Frankfurt
Galatasaray
Lazio
Lyon
Manchester United
Midtjylland
Olympiacos
PAOK
Porto
Rangers
Real Sociedad
Roma
Tottenham
Twente
Union SG
Viktoria Plzeň
List B
Each club is also entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00CET on the day before the match in question.
A player may be registered on List B if he is born on or after 1 January 2003 and has, since his 15th birthday, been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.
Each club must include at least two goalkeepers on List A and at least three in total (List A and List B combined).