UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off second legs: Roma edge past Porto, Ajax survive Union SG scare

Roma saw off Porto, ten-man Ajax required extra time to squeeze past Union SG and Real Sociedad turned on the style to defeat Midtjylland as the UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-offs concluded in dramatic fashion.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Draw details

Last 16 line-up Seeded teams (league phase top eight)

Athletic Club, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio, Lyon, Manchester United, Olympiacos, Rangers, Tottenham Unseeded teams (knockout phase play-off winners)

Ajax, AZ Alkmaar, Bodø/Glimt, FCSB, Fenerbahçe, Real Sociedad, Roma, Viktoria Plzeň

Paulo Dybala's quickfire double and Niccolò Pisilli's emphatic strike ensured Roma completed a fine comeback. The Argentinian international hit two neat finishes in the space of four first-half minutes after the Dragons had taken the lead in stunning fashion via Samu's overhead kick.

Porto were reduced to ten men after Stephen Eustáquio's red card shortly after half-time, and substitute Pisilli added a third for the hosts before Devyne Rensch turned the ball into his own net in added time.

Highlights: Roma 3-2 Porto

The Norwegian side advanced after winning a thrilling game that went to extra time. Twente went ahead on the net when Fredrik Sjøvold deflected into his own goal before Kasper Høgh responded with a penalty.

A quickfire Mees Hilgers own goal and Brice Wembangomo strike in added time briefly put the hosts ahead on aggregate, but Sem Steijn's last-gasp goal levelled the tie for Twente. Sondre Brunstad Fet's close-range shot and Arno Verschueren's own goal finally secured victory for the home side in the second half of extra time.

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 5-2 Twente

Juri Cisotti’s first-half finish and David Miculescu’s late strike sealed FCSB’s place in the last 16 for the first time since 2012/13.

Adrian Șut lashed an early shot against the post for the Romanian club, and home goalkeeper Ștefan Târnovanu denied Mbwana Samatta and Giannis Michailidis after Cisotti’s opener.

Highlights: FCSB 2-0 PAOK

AZ are through to the round of 16 for the first time in 11 years following a draw in Istanbul.

An attempted clearance from the hosts bounced off Seiya Maikuma and into the net before a fierce Denso Kasius effort extended the aggregate lead further, with Victor Osimhen and Roland Sallai strikes just consolations for the home fans.

Highlights: Galatasaray 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

Kenneth Taylor's extra-time penalty secured an exhilarating aggregate victory for ten-man Ajax. Union SG dominated the first half and Kevin Mac Allister headed in the opener from Sofiane's Boufal's free-kick.

Ajax were reduced to ten in the 25th minute when captain Davy Klassen was dismissed in conceding a penalty that Promise David stepped up to convert, levelling the tie at 2-2. But Taylor's spot kick early in extra time proved decisive in a thrilling game.

Highlights: Ajax 1-2 Union SG

Plzeň overcame a first-leg deficit with three goals inside 12 first-half minutes to reach the last 16.

Václav Jemelka, Pavel Šulc and Rafiu Durosinmi, making his first Europa League start, all struck from inside the box as the Czech side extended their unbeaten home run in European knockout games to 21 matches, including qualifying.

Highlights: Viktoria Plzeň 3-0 Ferencváros

A fine Luka Sučić double helped Real Sociedad claim an entertaining victory over Midtjylland. Brais Méndez took advantage of a defensive mix-up to open the scoring before Sučić scored his first.

Midtjylland fought back through an Adam Buksa penalty and a crisp Darío Osorio strike, but Sučić added a second before half-time. A late Mikel Oyarzabal spot kick and Orri Óskarsson goal completed the scoring after Daniel Silva was sent off for the visitors.

Highlights: Real Sociedad 5-2 Midtjylland

Fenerbahçe progressed after a topsy-turvy game in Brussels where they led, trailed then eventually drew to see out a 5-2 aggregate success.

Youssef En-Nesyri struck early for the visitors before a Luis Vázquez double turned things around. With Anderlecht increasingly hopeful of a comeback, Yusuf Akçiçek’s header ended their chances.

Highlights: Anderlecht 2-2 Fenerbahçe