Athletic Club 2-0 Rangers (agg: 2-0): Nico Williams seals Athletic's semi-final place

Oihan Sancet’s penalty and a Nico Williams header took Athletic Club into their first European semi-final since the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League as they edged out 2022 finalists Rangers 2-0 both on the night and on aggregate.

Key moments 12' Sancet effort blocked on the line by Tavernier

36' Berenguer bends effort just beyond far post

39' Nico Williams slides close-range attempt wide

45+4' Souttar fouls Sannadi, Sancet converts penalty

58' Raskin hits post with Rangers' best chance

80' Williams heads in De Marcos cross to seal progress



Match in brief: Athletic overpower Rangers

Oihan Sancet slots Athletic in front from the spot PA Images via Getty Images

The home side were bidding to keep their progress towards a final in their own stadium going but it took them time to go in front. Sancet was initially off target, Álex Berenguer curled just wide then Williams missed from close range before John Souttar’s foul on Maroan Sannadi gave Sancet the chance to slot a penalty past Liam Kelly in first-half stoppage time.

Despite losing Rıdvan Yılmaz and Leon Balogun to injuries and not having a shot on target before the break, Rangers almost levelled on the hour with what proved to be their best chance of the night, Nicolas Raskin's effort coming back off the base of the post. Václav Černý also tried his luck from distance but while his powerful shot was spilled, nobody could latch on to the rebound.

In front of a new record crowd of 52,114 at the Estadio de San Mamés, Athletic rode out Rangers' spell of pressure to finish stronger. Berenguer's effort was saved by Kelly but Williams was on hand to head in an emphatic second ten minutes from time. Now they will take their European campaign into the final month of the season as their dream of a first continental title continues.

As it happened: Athletic Club 2-0 Rangers

Andrea De Ferrater, reporting from Estadio de San Mamés

Athletic Club were the better side against Rangers and march confidently into the semi-finals. Sancet and Williams made the difference once again, and the Lions are starting to believe more and more in the dream of playing the final at home.

Nico Williams of Athletic Club scores his team's second goal with a header past Rangers' Liam Kelly UEFA via Getty Images

Reaction

Ernesto Valverde, Athletic Club coach: "This team has the possibility of reaching a final. Today was a very special day for us. We knew our fans would be fully behind us. By connecting with our people, we are a powerful team."

Barry Ferguson, Rangers manager: "We're clearly disappointed. I thought the work ethic was there but our quality at times just wasn't, which is a really hard one to take. I felt we had to show our top-level game and unfortunately that wasn't the case."

Nico Williams, Athletic Club forward: "The team is doing something extraordinary. Last year we won the Copa del Rey and this year we've made it to the Europa League semi-finals. I hope we can reach that final, the team is doing everything necessary. We're happy, but we have to keep pushing. That's the only goal we have."

Athletic Club players celebrate at full-time after victory over Rangers SNS Group via Getty Images

Key stats

Athletic have won all six of their home Europa League matches this season.

The Spanish side have now won nine of their last 12 two-legged European ties.

Athletic have only failed to score in one of their last 27 UEFA competition matches at home.

Rangers' defeat was their first in six European games against Spanish teams (W2 D3).

The Ibrox club have lost their last five two-legged ties against Spanish teams.

This defeat was only Rangers' second in their last seven Europa League two-legged ties.

Line-ups

Athletic Club: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray Álvarez, Iñigo Lekue; Ruiz De Galarreta (Prados 73), Jaureguizar; Berenguer (Vesga 87), Sancet (Gomez 82), N Williams (Álvaro Djaló 87); Sannadi (Guruzeta 73)

Rangers: Kelly; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun (Igamane 50); Rıdvan Yılmaz (Barron 23), Raskin, Hagi (Nsiala 46), Jefté; Černý (Bajrami 84), Diomande (Danilo Pereira 84); Dessers