UEFA Europa League final head-to-head record: Tottenham vs Manchester United

Manchester United and Tottenham will meet in UEFA competition for the first time when they face each other in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final, but the English sides are obviously no strangers on the domestic front.

The sides have played each other 204 times since their first meeting in 1899. The Red Devils have enjoyed much the better of the fixture over the years, but there is cause for recent optimism for Ange Postecoglou's men. UEFA.com delves deeper.

At a glance 204 Total meetings

96 Man Utd wins

57 Spurs wins

51 Draws

Potted history: United dominance

The first meeting between the sides came in the FA Cup on 28 January 1899, back when United were known as Newton Heath. The teams drew 1-1 at Northumberland Park in north London, meaning a replay four days later when Willie Bryant hit the fixture's first hat-trick in a losing cause as Tottenham won 5-3.

Spurs triumphed in just one of the next nine meetings, though, and over the course of 204 fixtures United have been dominant with 96 wins to Tottenham's 57. Between 2001 and 2009 the Red Devils went 26 matches unbeaten, sparked by a remarkable game that saw them overturn a 3-0 half-time deficit to win 5-3. Recently, though, Spurs have had the upper hand...

This season's games

Man Utd 0-3 Spurs, 29/09/2024

Johnson 3, Kulusevski 47, Solanke 78

Tottenham were irrepressible at Old Trafford in their first league meeting of 2024/25, the hosts' task made harder by Bruno Fernandes' dismissal before the break.

Spurs 4-3 Man Utd, 19/12/2024

Solanke 15 54, Kulusevski 46, Son 88; Zirkzee 63, Amad 70, Evans 90+4

Postecoglou's men again opened up a 3-0 lead in December's League Cup quarter-final tie, but had to survive a United fightback in a game marked by goalkeeping errors.

Spurs 1-0 Man Utd, 16/02/2025

Maddison 13

James Maddison scored the winner on his return to action as Tottenham earned a narrow league win against injury-hit visitors as Ruben Amorim was left ruing missed chances.

James Maddison celebrates scoring the only goal in February Getty Images

Postecoglou vs Man Utd

Spurs are unbeaten in six games against United, with the last five under Postecoglou (W4 D1). They have won all three meetings so far this season. The Australian has suffered defeat by the Red Devils, though – back in 2000, his South Melbourne side lost 2-0 to United in the FIFA Club World Cup, Quinton Fortune getting both the English side's goals. That gives Postecoglou an overall record against United of P6 W4 D1 L1.

Record scorelines Biggest Spurs win: 6-1 (04/10/2020)

Biggest United win: 5-0 (22/01/1910)﻿

Amorim vs Tottenham

Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP met Tottenham in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage, picking up four points across the two fixtures though it was Spurs who ultimately topped the section; the Portuguese side finished bottom. United have lost two out of two since his arrival this season, meaning Amorim's overall record against Spurs is P4 W1 D1 L2.

Previous final meeting

Given the sides' proud record in domestic club competition (only Arsenal have won more FA Cups), it is perhaps surprising that United and Spurs have met in just one previous final. That came in the 2008/09 League Cup, when Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils won 4-1 on penalties following a goalless draw. A 21-year-old Jonny Evans started at centre-back for the victors; now 37, he is still in the United squad.