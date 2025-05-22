2024/25 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season: Yunus Akgün strike tops Technical Observer Group selection

The top ten goals of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League campaign have been selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, with Yunus Akgün's goal for Galatasaray against Tottenham named Goal of the Season.

The terrific strike came in Galatasaray’s 3-2 league phase win against eventual winners Tottenham. There are no Spurs goals in the selection, but there are three from runners-up Manchester United, who were the top scorers in the competition with 35 goals. Lazio were the only other side to feature more than once, finishes from Pedro Rodríguez and Gustav Isaksen making the cut.

2024/25 Europa League Goal of the Season

1 Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray 3-2 Tottenham) – league phase, 07/11/24

2 Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United 3-2 Bodø/Glimt) – league phase, 28/11/24

3 Nico Williams (Athletic Club 3-1 Roma) – round of 16 second leg, 13/03/25

4 Pedro Rodríguez (Ajax 1-3 Lazio) – league phase, 12/12/24

5 Adama Traoré (Ferencváros 4-3 AZ Alkmaar) – league phase, 30/01/25

6 Samu (Roma 3-2 Porto) – knockout phase play-off second leg, 20/02/25

7 Tural Bayramov (Bodø/Glimt 1-2 Qarabağ) – league phase, 07/11/24

8 Mason Mount (Manchester United 4-1 Athletic Club) – semi-final second leg, 08/05/25

9 Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United 5-4 Lyon) – quarter-final second leg, 17/04/25

10 Gustav Iskaksen (Viktoria Plzeň 1-2 Lazio) – round of 16 first leg, 06/03/25