Yunus Akgün tops fan vote for best goal of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League

Yunus Akgün's opener in Galatasaray's league phase win against eventual champions Tottenham has been voted 2024/25 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Tournament in a fan poll.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2024/25 competition as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which were then put to a vote.

Fans' favourite goal of 2024/25 Europa League

1 Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray﻿ 3-2 Tottenham) – league phase, 07/11/24 (1st in panel's list)

2 Tural Bayramov (Bodø/Glimt 1-2 Qarabağ) – league phase, 07/11/24 (7th)

3 Mason Mount (Manchester United 4-1 Athletic Club) – semi-final second leg, 08/05/25 (8th)

Watch Yunus Akgün's eye-catching screamer



