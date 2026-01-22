Europa League Matchday 7 highlights and round-up: Aston Villa edge Fenerbahçe, Roma and Braga earn impressive home wins

Jadon Sancho made the difference for Aston Villa, who confirmed their round of 16 place, while Niccolò Pisilli's double inspired Roma against Stuttgart.

We round up the Matchday 7 action.

Key games

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 0-1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa earned victory in Istanbul and confirmed their round of 16 place thanks to Jadon Sancho's first goal for the club. The winger planted a downward header just beyond Ederson's reach in the 25th minute after darting between two home defenders to get on the end of Matty Cash's deflected cross.

Unai Emery's men almost doubled their advantage shortly after the hour, Cash's long-range effort smacking the upright. The hosts stepped up their efforts to level the contest with Marco Bizot forced into a number of saves, the pick of them denying substitute Talisca.

Highlights: Roma 2-0 Stuttgart

Level on points coming into Matchday 7, Roma edged out Stuttgart at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to Niccolò Pisilli's goals late in each half.

In a high-energy game Stuttgart came closest first through Jamie Leweling, before Roma youth product Pisilli struck after a defence-splitting pass from Matias Soulé.

Deniz Undav was unable to convert the best of Stuttgart's opportunities in the second half before Pisilli made sure of the result in added time. The result ensures both teams will at least contest the knockout phase play-offs.

Highlights: Braga 1-0 Nott'm Forest

Ryan Yates scored an own goal less than a minute after Morgan Gibbs-White missed a penalty for Nottingham Forest as Braga secured a vital win in Portugal.

Chances were few and far between in the first half but the game came to life with Gibbs-White's missed spot kick followed by Yates inadvertently turning the ball into his own net less than 60 seconds later. Ola Aina's powerful long-range strike rattled the bar before Pau Victor struck the post for the hosts and Elliot Anderson was dismissed late on for Forest.

Highlights: Rangers 1-0 Ludogorets

Mohamed Diomande's first-half goal gave Rangers their first win of this season's Europa League, a result that dented Ludogorets' hopes of progressing.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Diomande poked in his first European goal for the Scottish side from close range just as their opponents were threatening to go ahead themselves. Despite victory, Rangers are unable to progress from the league phase.

Best of the rest