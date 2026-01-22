Europa League Matchday 7 highlights and round-up: Aston Villa edge Fenerbahçe, Roma and Braga earn impressive home wins
Thursday, January 22, 2026
Aston Villa held on to win at Fenerbahçe, while Roma and Braga earned important victories on UEFA Europa League Matchday 7.
Jadon Sancho made the difference for Aston Villa, who confirmed their round of 16 place, while Niccolò Pisilli's double inspired Roma against Stuttgart.
We round up the Matchday 7 action.
Matchday 7 results
18:45 CET kick-offs
Bologna 2-2 Celtic
Young Boys 0-1 Lyon
Viktoria Plzeň 1-1 Porto
Fenerbahçe 0-1 Aston Villa
Feyenoord 3-0 Sturm Graz
Malmö 0-1 Crvena Zvezda
PAOK 2-0 Real Betis
Freiburg 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Brann 3-3 Midtjylland
21:00 CET kick-offs
Roma 2-0 Stuttgart
Utrecht 0-2 Genk
Salzburg 3-1 Basel
Ferencváros 1-1 Panathinaikos
GNK Dinamo 4-1 FCSB
Nice 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles
Rangers 1-0 Ludogorets
Celta 2-1 Lille
Braga 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Key games
Fenerbahçe 0-1 Aston Villa
Aston Villa earned victory in Istanbul and confirmed their round of 16 place thanks to Jadon Sancho's first goal for the club. The winger planted a downward header just beyond Ederson's reach in the 25th minute after darting between two home defenders to get on the end of Matty Cash's deflected cross.
Unai Emery's men almost doubled their advantage shortly after the hour, Cash's long-range effort smacking the upright. The hosts stepped up their efforts to level the contest with Marco Bizot forced into a number of saves, the pick of them denying substitute Talisca.
Roma 2-0 Stuttgart
Level on points coming into Matchday 7, Roma edged out Stuttgart at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to Niccolò Pisilli's goals late in each half.
In a high-energy game Stuttgart came closest first through Jamie Leweling, before Roma youth product Pisilli struck after a defence-splitting pass from Matias Soulé.
Deniz Undav was unable to convert the best of Stuttgart's opportunities in the second half before Pisilli made sure of the result in added time. The result ensures both teams will at least contest the knockout phase play-offs.
Braga 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Ryan Yates scored an own goal less than a minute after Morgan Gibbs-White missed a penalty for Nottingham Forest as Braga secured a vital win in Portugal.
Chances were few and far between in the first half but the game came to life with Gibbs-White's missed spot kick followed by Yates inadvertently turning the ball into his own net less than 60 seconds later. Ola Aina's powerful long-range strike rattled the bar before Pau Victor struck the post for the hosts and Elliot Anderson was dismissed late on for Forest.
Rangers 1-0 Ludogorets
Mohamed Diomande's first-half goal gave Rangers their first win of this season's Europa League, a result that dented Ludogorets' hopes of progressing.
In a game of few clear-cut chances, Diomande poked in his first European goal for the Scottish side from close range just as their opponents were threatening to go ahead themselves. Despite victory, Rangers are unable to progress from the league phase.
Best of the rest
- Lyon held on to first place and booked their round of 16 spot with a 1-0 victory at Young Boys. At the other end of the table, Nice climbed off the bottom with their first win of the campaign, defeating Go Ahead Eagles 3-1.
- Bologna came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with ten-man Celtic, Jonathan Rowe's curler earning a point for hosts who had mustered an astonishing 37 attempts in the match.
- Joachim Soltvedt held his nerve to convert a superb penalty in the tenth minute of added time to earn Brann a 3-3 draw against Midtjylland in Bergen.
Matchday 8 (29 January)
Aston Villa vs Salzburg
Celtic vs Utrecht
Porto vs Rangers
Basel vs Viktoria Plzeň
Midtjylland vs GNK Dinamo
Crvena Zvezda vs Celta
FCSB vs Fenerbahçe
Go Ahead Eagles vs Braga
Genk vs Malmö
Lille vs Freiburg
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Bologna
Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros
Lyon vs PAOK
Panathinaikos vs Roma
Ludogorets vs Nice
Real Betis vs Feyenoord
Sturm Graz vs Brann
Stuttgart vs Young Boys