Europa League tactical analysis: How Celta's wide threat opened up Lyon

"Decisive and deliberate," was UEFA technical observer Jan Peder Jalland's assessment of Celta's attacking thrust to get in behind Lyon's packed five-man defence in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 decider.

Claudio Giráldez's side sealed a place in the quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over a home side forced to defend for long periods after going down to ten men in the 19th minute when centre-back Moussa Niakhaté received a red card.

"The key to Celta's success was getting in behind and in between the centre-back and wide defender," explained Jalland.

As it happened: Lyon 0-2 Celta

Europa League tactical analysis: Creating wide 2v2s

The first video illustrates the potency of the relational play in 2v2 situations down the left. Both clips feature combinations between the full-back Sergio Carreira and winger Hugo Álvarez, whose half-time introduction enhanced Celta's attacking thrust. "Both examples are sharp and fast two-player combinations," said Jalland. "With excellent timing and understanding between the players, plus good speed and accuracy of passing and movement. Combination plays to attack the space."

He also noted the importance of "the deliberate and thought-through" role of Celta's No6, midfielder Ilaix Moriba. "By moving higher to pin the centre-back, Moriba created the space for the 2v2 opportunities," said Jalland. "This occupies the attention of centre-back Clinton Mata, who stays inside, opening up the space for the excellent combination play and movement in behind."

The first example shows a diagonal pass and a straight run, whereas in the second clip Carreira exchanges passes with Álvarez before finding the winger's out-to-in diagonal run with a punched straight pass.

"Importantly, both runs are on the blindside," said Jalland. "These runs, in behind the marker, give defenders a problem in keeping track of the ball and opponent. When the run is in front of you as a defender, it's easy to see both ball and movement. If the defender is left ball-watching and the movement is fast, with good timing and sharpness, it's difficult to defend."

UEL - Tactical Analysis - MD12 - 2025/26 - Part 2

The crucial breakthrough goal in the 61st minute offers a showcase of all these potent habits and relationships.

"We see the same blindside run at the start of the move," said Jalland. "Carreira runs off the back of his marker into the corner. The centre-back is being pinned again and hesitates before staying inside. The striker also helps pin down defenders before moving inside as the cross comes in."

Javi Rueda finishes at the far post. A goal by substitute Ferran Jutglà in added time sealed victory for Celta in a display that Jalland concluded was "less about attacking in between the lines, more about creating in behind".

Jan Peder Jalland is a UEFA technical observer and Norway Under-21 national team coach.