Europa League tactical analysis: Aston Villa's speed in attack and change of tempo

What were the keys to Aston Villa overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit and reaching their first major European final since 1982? For UEFA's game insights unit and technical observer Willi Ruttensteiner, there were three key factors to their 4-0 UEFA Europa League win against Nottingham Forest: verticality, forward play and impeccable finishing.

As it happened: Villa 4-0 Forest

With an atmosphere that captain John McGinn hailed as "the loudest I've ever heard Villa Park, even during the warm-up," Ruttensteiner was impressed with how Unai Emery's Villa set about their task. Namely, executing an "excellent match plan where they were able to attack vertically and play forward at speed, while also applying constant pressure after losing the ball."

Ruttensteiner paid particular attention to "Aston Villa's unbelievable desire to win this game. From the first minute, you could see the determination in the players and everyone involved with the club." He also praised the atmosphere inside Villa Park, describing the crowd as a major factor. "You could feel it even through the television screen," he said. "The entire stadium pushed the team towards victory."

Playing at such a high intensity "made it extremely difficult for Forest to play through transitions or establish counterattacks", and equally impressive was Villa's ability to attack on regains. This was exemplified by the opening goal in the video below, where effective counter-pressure to win the ball back high enables Emi Buendía's individual brilliance to shine.

On Buendía, Ruttensteiner highlighted "the individual quality to dribble between two players", adding: "And then you can saw how he stopped and searched for the right moment to just pass the ball across to Watkins."

Aston Villa's intensity and precision

Similarly, the third goal highlighted Villa's impactful forward play, starting from goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. "It was an excellent build-up with very high verticality," explained Ruttensteiner. "You could see the line-breaking passes, the direct progression towards goal and the purpose in every action. Then, of course, there was the excellent finish by McGinn." The captain soon followed up with a similarly emphatic strike to move the tie beyond the reach of Forest.

Summing up a memorable night, coach Unai Emery said: "It was a special day – the supporters understood it and created an amazing atmosphere. They were playing with us, transmitting their energy and desire. Winning this competition is very important for them and the players responded fantastically on the field."

Ruttensteiner established himself as a senior coach and youth expert in Austrian football, culminating in a six-year stint as Austria U21 boss from 1999. He was the Austrian national association's sporting director from 2001–17, and subsequently sporting director, then coach, of Israel.